Jones joins D.L. Evans Bank as personal banker
Lorna Jones has joined D.L. Evans Bank’s Idaho Falls branch as a personal banker.
Jones has nine years of banking experience, a bank news release said. In her position as personal banker, she will assist customers with any needs for auto loans, home equity line of credits, credit cards, new accounts, or any other personal banking needs, the release said.
Jones can be reached at the Idaho Falls branch, 888 E. 17th St., or by calling 208-542-2354.
EIRMC announces Frist Humanitarian and Excellence in Nursing Awards
Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has announced the recipients of the Frist Humanitarian Awards as well as the hospital’s Excellence in Nursing Awards honorees.
The Frist Humanitarian Awards are given annually “in recognition of the humanitarian spirit and philanthropic work of the late Dr. Thomas Frist, Sr., a founder of Hospital Corporation of America, EIRMC’s parent company,” a hospital news release said.
EIRMC’s Excellence in Nursing Awards recognize “the intrinsic value of nursing practice in accomplishing the company mission of providing the highest quality of care to the patients and communities we serve,” the release said. There are two categories for this award: Professional Mentoring and Compassionate Care.
Employee Frist Humanitarian Award – Heather Olsen, RN, Labor & Delivery
Olsen is an RN and Clinical Supervisor in Labor and Delivery. Olsen has volunteered with Camp Magical Moments, a summer camp in Swan Valley for children with cancer, for 12 years. She and her husband volunteer for a week each summer to act as both medical support and camp counselor, the release said. Olsen also helps with fundraisers, planning activities, and readying the camp from a medical perspective for the kids.
EIRMC will make a donation in Olsen’s name to her charity of choice, Camp Magical Moments.
Physician Frist Humanitarian Award – Wyc Cheatham, M.D., Neonatologist and Pediatric Intensivist
Cheatham is one of the most-educated members of EIRMC’s medical staff, the release said, being double board-certified in both Neonatal Intensive Care and Pediatric Intensive Care.
He’s been working in our NICU since 2015, and has been the medical director for two years. He also works shifts in the PICU to provide critical care to those children.
According to nominators, Cheatham’s first priority is always to take care of children and their families. “He is never too busy to answer a question or spend time with a family who is struggling,” the release said. “Dr. Cheatham helps families learn, understand, and begin to cope with the health concerns of their children. He frequently answers the same questions several times as families learn to deal with their child’s health conditions.”
He has designated his charitable gift to the American Humanist Association.
Volunteer Frist Humanitarian Award – Rebecca Atkinson
Atkinson has been volunteering at EIRMC since 1999 and has donated almost 6,000 hours in that time.
“Rebecca stops to provide a kind word and encouragement whenever she sees a patient in need,” the release said. “She drops into waiting rooms even when not assigned to that area, simply to seek out those she can help.”
Atkinson has even invited patient’s family members over to her house for a place of respite and a hot shower.
In addition to her volunteer work at EIRMC, Atkinson volunteers with her church and at St. Vincent de Paul’s thrift store. She also spent years volunteering at the City of Refuge.
Atkinson has requested that the Soup Kitchen receive a charitable donation in her honor.
HCA Excellence in Nursing: Professional Mentoring Sheandi Richins, RN, Educator, ER
Richins has been a full-time educator at EIRMC for the last few years, starting as the Medical/Surgical educator and then moving to the Emergency Department as its education expert.
Richins has created or initiated numerous initiatives for the hospital to improve training.
HCA Excellence in Nursing: Compassionate Care Richelle Stoddard, RN, NICU
Stoddard began her health care career as a CNA and started working at EIRMC in 1995 as an LPN. In 2001, she obtained her RN degree and began working in our NICU. She worked as a NICU flight nurse before deciding to spend all of her time in the NICU.
Stoddard is passionate about her job because she “truly cares about each patient and their family,” the release said. She receives many cards and letters from families that still keep in touch with her months and years after their babies have been discharged.
Stoddard has chosen to designate a charitable donation to the EIRMC Auxiliary, which helps our patients with comfort care, gas and lodging.
To read the entire EIRMC news release, visit eirmc.com.