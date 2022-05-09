Sutter joins Museum of Idaho board
Theresa Sutter has joined the Museum of Idaho’s board of directors.
Sutter is the general manager of Curtiss-Wright’s Plant Information and Control Division, and has more than 30 years of experience in the power industry, a museum news release said. She has a degree in nuclear engineering from the University of Florida.
“My personal journey calls me to engage with and nurture those in my community,” Sutter said in the release. “On that journey, I seek ways in which I can artfully combine my passion for science, technology, and storytelling with my natural personal and professional talents and experience. I am thrilled to have found the Museum of Idaho and am honored to bring my talents and treasure to serve on the board.”
Sutter brings expertise in organizational management, strategic planning, and PR and marketing to the museum’s 13-member board.
Packer named manager of AmeriTitle’s Rigby branch
Ashley Packer has been promoted to branch manager of AmeriTitle Rigby.
Packer will continue closing real estate transactions as escrow officer, and also will directly manage the AmeriTitle Rigby operation, which currently has a five-person team, a news release said.
Packer joined AmeriTitle in 2015 as an escrow assistant in the Idaho Falls branch and later transferred to the Rigby branch, where she has since been providing superior service to Jefferson, Madison, and Fremont county clients.
Packer can be reached by email at Ashley.Packer@AmeriTitle.com or by calling 208-745-1090.
Ag All Star Legislators named
Food Producers of Idaho has named 40 legislators as Ag All Stars based upon their voting records on selected pieces of legislation in the 2022 Idaho legislative session.
Food Producers of Idaho, representing over 45 different agriculture commodity and farm organizations in Idaho, annually honors legislators for their voting record on issues supported or opposed by the organization, a news release said. The award has been presented for the last twenty-three legislative sessions.
Rick Waitley, the organization’s executive director, said in the release that the first year a legislator is honored, the award is an Ag License plate that reads, “AL STR.” Each year after the initial award, a smaller plate with that year engraved on it is presented to each honoree.
The following eastern Idaho legislators were recognized as 2022 Ag All Stars:
Senators:
Blackfoot — Julie VanOrden; Idaho Falls — Kevin Cook and Dave Lent; Rexburg — Doug Ricks; Terreton — Van Burtenshaw.
Representatives:
Idaho Falls — Marco Erickson and Gary Marshall; Rexburg — Jon O. Weber.