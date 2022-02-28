Howell joins EIRMC as chief medical officerEastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has appointed Patricia Howell, M.D., as chief medical officer to the hospital’s administrative team.
As CMO, Howell will lead initiatives that “support consistent clinical performance and physician excellence across the hospital,” an EIRMC news release said.
Howell has served in various clinical and administrative leadership roles for more than two decades. Most recently, she served as CMO of Porter Adventist Hospital, a 368-bed facility in Denver, the release said.
Howell completed undergraduate and medical school at the University of Nevada, Reno, and completed her residency at Swedish Medical Center, a 408-bed Level I Trauma and tertiary referral center, affiliated with the University of Colorado School of Medicine Programs.
Two Century 21 High Desert sales affiliates earn honorsCentury 21 Real Estate LLC has recognized sales affiliate Sherri Biorn with the company’s 2021 Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award. Additionally, Karen Cameron was honored with the Century 21 Grand Centurion Producer award.
The honors were announced in a pair of news releases from Kerry Howell, broker/owner of Century 21 High Desert in Idaho Falls.
The annual Quality Service Pinnacle Producer Award is based on results from the company’s Quality Service Survey, which is emailed to consumers immediately after the purchase or sale of a home, the release said. To earn the award, an agent must receive completed customer surveys for at least 80% of their transactions surveyed from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, with an average survey score of at least 95% or better for two consecutive years, the release said.
Biorn will receive a customized glass trophy, in addition to being recognized at the Century 21 Global Conference, the release said.
The Grand Centurion Producer award is presented to sales affiliates who earn $864,000 in sales production or 195 closed transaction sides within a calendar year, the release said. Cameron was recognized with the award for her 2021 sales totals.
Century 21 High Desert is a full-service brokerage located at 700 S. Woodruff Ave in Idaho Falls.
Former U of I-Idaho Falls campus director retiresRobert “Bob” Smith, who spent a combined 25 years working with Idaho National Laboratory and the University of Idaho’s Idaho Falls campus, has retired from the University of Idaho as a distinguished professor of subsurface science in the Department of Geography and Geological Sciences. His last day at the university’s Moscow campus, where he’d worked since 2015, was Friday.
Smith moved to Idaho Falls in 1990 to work at INL. In 2001, he joined faculty at the U of I’s Idaho Falls campus and, in 2005, was named associate vice president for the university, serving as the Campus Executive Officer for its Idaho Falls campus. Simultaneously, he served as associate director for the Center for Advanced Energy Studies from October 2005 to January 2015.
After moving to Moscow in 2015, Smith served as U of I’s senior associate vice president for research and economic development until June 2018. His duties included oversight of the Idaho Geological Survey.
City of Idaho Falls hires new public information officerThe city of Idaho Falls has hired Eric Grossarth as its lead public information officer.
Grossarth spent nearly four years as a reporter at EastIdahoNews.com.
In his new position, Grossarth will handle public information duties for the majority of the city’s 11 departments, including Parks and Recreation, Idaho Falls Power and Fiber, Community Development Services and the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. He also will take over duties for areas including social media and the city’s main website. Grossarth’s first day with the city was Monday. His salary is $66,747 a year.