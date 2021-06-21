Bank of Idaho promotes Jarod Phillips to VP of retail banking
Jarod Phillips is being promoted to vice president of retail banking, from vice president/senior branch banking officer and will remain an integral part of the bank’s executive team.
His high level of performance in a variety of roles at the bank has earned him this advancement.
“Since before I arrived here, Jarod has been a key player in this bank’s trajectory,” said Bank of Idaho president and CEO Jeff Newgard. “As VP of retail banking, he’ll be able to capitalize on that depth and breadth of experience. He’s got great analytical abilities, and he’s an outstanding communicator. There’s nobody better suited for the job.”
In his new post, Phillips’ responsibilities will include the administration of bank branches in all regions, providing oversight, guidance and direction on matters ranging from individual branch performance to staffing decisions. He’ll work directly with branch managers to ensure that projections, expectations and customer needs are being met through engagement of the bank’s consultative model.
Since signing on with Bank of Idaho in July 1999 as a customer service clerk and loan processor, Phillips has occupied additional positions as a sales manager, commercial loan officer, branch manager, marketing director and most recently as senior branch banking officer.
Steven J. Hart, CPA, announces retirement
Steven J. Hart, founding partner of Searle Hart & Associates announced his retirement effective June 30. Prior to founding Searle Hart & Associates in 2002, Hart’s professional career started as an accountant with Arthur Andersen in Boise (1978-1981). In 1981, Hart joined Diet Center Inc., based in Rexburg as a financial officer until 1986 when he helped take the company public (Nasdaq “D.I.E.T.”) and assumed a new role, treasurer and controller of American Health Companies Inc. until 1990 when D.I.E.T. was sold to the Thomas Lee group (Boston, Mass). He was immediately hired as the financial officer by the founders of Diet Center Inc. to oversee their portfolio of investments until 1995 when he formed Hart & Company, a public certified public accounting firm. In 1999, Hart joined forces with Gerald Searle to form Searle Hart & Associates PLLC, a public CPA firm offering larger growth opportunities for both Hart and Searle.
Commenting on Hart’s retirement, William L. Tanner Jr., partner of Searle Hart & Associates, PLLC said: “Steve has presided over an illustrious career supported all along the way by a terrific wife, Cherri, five children and 22 grandchildren (at last count) and his devout faith. He has been richly blessed.” Mr. Tanner concluded: “All of us at Searle Hart, on both a professional and personal level, have benefited immensely having Steve as a colleague and mentor. It is high time for him to get some well-deserved time for a little recreation and to pursue with more intensity community and church projects.”