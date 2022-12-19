National Diversity Council honors trio of INL leaders
The National Diversity Council recognized three leaders from Idaho National Laboratory during its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion National Convention.
National Diversity Council honors trio of INL leaders
The National Diversity Council recognized three leaders from Idaho National Laboratory during its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion National Convention.
The National Diversity Council is a nonprofit organization “dedicated to bringing together the private, public and nonprofit sectors to discuss the benefits of a multicultural environment,” an INL news release said.
Associate laboratory directors Ron Crone and Sean O’Kelly earned the council’s Excellence in Leadership award, while MFC business operations specialist Janice Cook is being honored as a Diversity Champion, the release said.
“While this recognition publicly celebrates the professional dedication of Ron, Sean and Janice, it also enhances INL’s visibility as an organization that empowers, supports, and employs incredible people,” said Toni Carter, INL’s chief inclusion and collaboration officer, in the release.
O’Kelly, who directs activities at INL’s Advanced Test Reactor Complex, has more than 30 years of experience in the nuclear industry. He has served as deputy director at the National Institute of Standards and Technology Center for Neutron Research, the release said. He has worked as a nuclear engineer at the center, and as a manager and reactor operator at Texas A&M University and the University of Texas at Austin research reactors.
Crone, director of INL’s Materials and Fuels Complex, previously served as associate laboratory director for the Neutron Sciences Directorate at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, where he was responsible for managing the neutron sciences research and development portfolio, the release said. Crone worked at the High Flux Isotope Reactor in technical leadership roles in operations, maintenance and engineering at Oak Ridge, and was the director of the Research Reactors Division for more than seven years.
Both men are operational strategists on INL’s Executive Inclusion Council, which provides support and strategic insight into how laboratory leadership can deliver inclusive results, especially in matters involving hiring, promotion, succession planning and leadership development, the release said.
“We’re weaving inclusive diversity into the fabric of our organization,” O’Kelly said in the release. “At INL, we’re being asked to think differently about inclusion and recognize the benefits that come with an inclusive and diverse organization. Thinking differently is going to have an impact on not just our laboratory, but in the community and the world.”
Crone said diversity has many aspects — a person’s career field, training, background, age, gender, ethnicity, methods of thinking — and those differences positively impact teams. “I love being part of knowledge-based, inclusively diverse teams,” he said. “Our scientific outcomes are enhanced because of our rich, inclusive thought perspectives and multicultural experiences.”
Cook, who reports directly to Crone at MFC, said she has seen firsthand how an inclusive environment improves performance and morale in the workplace. “I think it makes all the difference,” she said in the release. “Inclusion is making everyone feel like they are part of the work and are valued. When you are included, you can thrive and grow.”
Before Cook joined INL, she led a manufacturing company that supported local agriculture and recreational industries with new processes and products. From there she took her talents to Old Navy and eventually Sam’s Club, developing leadership training and customer service and managing high-volume sales, according to the release. She volunteers for the American Cancer Society and is often called on to lead training sessions and develop training content.
Having worked with Crone since he came to INL in 2015, and to some extent with O’Kelly, she said both have been effective at leading the laboratory in both inclusivity and scientific outcomes.
“A healthy work culture helps everyone feel like they belong,” she said in the release. “It affects how we feel when we walk through our facilities every day.”
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.