Idaho Falls resident joins Idaho Humanities Council board
The Board of Directors of the Idaho Humanities Council elected two new members to its 19-member board at their fall meeting in Boise. The new members will serve three-year terms and attend their first meeting in February.
Mary Ann Allison, of Idaho Falls, is professor emeritus in media studies at Hofstra University. During her tenure, she led the re-accreditation process and was named Teacher of the Year in 2010 and 2013. She also was honored as Hofstra’s first Mentor of the Year (2011). She has presented at numerous conferences, and her research focused on communication media and patterns of social change, urban and suburban, communication and community revitalization, and responses to new media. She is the co-author of “New Media, Communication, and Society: A Fast, Straightforward Examination of Key Topics” which was released in 2018.
Edward “Mac” Test, Boise, is a professor of English and current chair of the English Department at Boise State University. He is the author of “Sacred Seeds: New World Plants in Early Modern English Literature” (University of Nebraska Press, 2019) which examines how New World plants-tobacco, amaranth, guaiacum, and the prickly pear cactus-and their associated Native myths impacted English literature and European culture. He has held fellowships at the Huntington Library, Folger Shakespeare Library, and the John Carter Brown Library. Test frequently gives talks for BSU’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.
The Idaho Humanities Council board is comprised of academic, public, and at-large members representing all regions of the state. Four members are appointed by the governor. Terms are three years, renewable once. Several members rotate off the board each fall as terms expire and new members are elected.
The Idaho Humanities Council is a nonprofit organization serving as the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities, dedicated to promoting public understanding and lifelong learning through literature, history, philosophy, law, anthropology, and other humanities disciplines in Idaho.
For information, call the Idaho Humanities Council at 888-345-5346 or visit idahohumanities.org.
Arave joins TitleOne’s Idaho Falls office
Becky Arave has joined TitleOne as an assistant team leader in the company’s Idaho Falls office.
Arave, an Idaho native, has six years of customer service experience and is the membership coordinator for the Women’s Council of Realtors.