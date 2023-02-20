The U.S. Department of Energy has named Idaho National Laboratory’s Christopher Ischay a “Sustainable Champion” and given him a 2022 Sustainability Award.
Ischay, the Sustainable INL department manager, helped establish the laboratory’s sustainability program in 2007 and developed it into a “high performing sustainability organization,” said Kathryn Huff, assistant secretary for DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy, in a site news release.
“Through his excellent work with the Sustainable INL Program, Chris Ischay and his colleagues laid the groundwork for the laboratory to reach its goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2031,” said Jhansi Kandasamy, Idaho National Laboratory’s Net-Zero Program executive director, in the release. “The sustainability team is an essential part of the Net-Zero program, and we couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration.”
The awards recognize outstanding contributions of individuals and teams at DOE facilities across the country. Sustainability Champions are individuals who have advanced DOE’s sustainability goals for buildings, water, waste and acquisitions, among other areas, the release said.
Through the Net-Zero Program, the laboratory has committed to demonstrating for the world how a mixture of emissions-free technologies — including safe, secure advanced nuclear energy — can work with renewables to stem the impacts of climate change, the release said.
