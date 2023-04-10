Bank of Commerce CEO retires after 33 years at bank
Tom Romrell, the president and CEO of The Bank of Commerce for more than 25 years, is retiring. His official retirement date is April 30.
In October, the bank announced that Mike Morrison, a 26-year veteran with the bank, had been named its president.
Under Romrell’s leadership, the Idaho Falls-based bank, which has 16 branches and more than 200 employees, grew from $302 million in assets to $1.9 billion in assets and added three branches.
In 2022, Romrell was awarded the CEO of Influence Award by the Idaho Business Review.
The bank has received numerous banking and civic awards during Romrell’s tenure, including the 2017 Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Business of Distinction and the Bonneville County Heritage Association’s 2019 Heritage Hero Award.
“Tom leaves a lasting legacy,” Morrison said in the release. “He will be missed, and his influence will endure for all of us. …”
After retirement, Romrell will continue to serve as a member of the bank’s board of directors.
Browning named 2023 Kole-McGuffey Award recipient
Mark Browning, Ph.D., has been selected as the Idaho State University 2023 College of Education Kole-McGuffey Award recipient.
The Peter C. Kole — William H. McGuffey Prize for Excellence in Educational Research, which is specifically for doctoral students, is the most prestigious award that is bestowed by the College of Education, an ISU news release said.
Browning is a two-time ISU alumnus, the release said. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mass communications from ISU in 2008, a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Idaho in 2012, and a doctorate in education degree from ISU in 2022.
Prior to working in the field of education, Browning spent nearly a quarter century in broadcasting and journalism. In 2007, he began serving as the chief legislative and communications officer for the Idaho State Board of Education, then in 2012 became the vice president for communications and government relations at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene. Browning later held a similar role at the College of Western Idaho. In 2021, he was chosen to be the eighth president of Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, Oregon, where he oversees an institution that provides education in a service area of more than 16,500 square miles. Browning’s current research focuses on the student experience in dual credit programs.
Browning will be recognized during the College of Education’s Celebrating Excellence Award Ceremony on Friday in the Stephens Performing Arts Center on the Pocatello campus. To RSVP, visit isu.edu/education/about/events/celebratingexcellence/.
