The Idaho Falls Auditorium District has announced the appointment of Mike Carpenter to its board of directors. Carpenter will complete the term of John LoBuono who died unexpectedly in early January.
“We deeply mourn the passing of John LoBuono who was an outstanding Board member for the last 3 ½ years.” Idaho Falls Auditorium District Board Chairwoman Terri Gazdik said in a news release. “However, we are extremely fortunate that Mike Carpenter has agreed to fill the vacant board seat.”
Carpenter has lived in Idaho Falls for more than 30 years and has been active in the Idaho Falls community including as a member of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District Business Advisory Committee. Carpenter recently retired from the INL where he managed the development of technology applied to Cold War site cleanup, water sampling technology and the National Water Security Test Bed at the INL, an Auditorium District news release said.
“I am excited to bring my experience to the board and assist in completing the Mountain America Center construction,” Carpenter said in the release.