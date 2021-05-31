I.F.’s Schwarze selected for US Chamber Foundation fellowship The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation announced Chip Schwarze, president/CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the fifth cohort of its premier business leadership program.
The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce, economic development agencies and trade associations with resources, access to experts and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges, a news release said.
When asked about his participation in the Workforce Fellowship, Schwarze said: “Education and Workforce are at the top of most business owners’ priorities right now. I am excited to be a part of this prestigious program to bring greater resources to the businesses of Eastern Idaho.”
Following a competitive application and selection process, Schwarze was selected, along with 34 other state and local chamber executives and association leaders to participate in the fifth class of this program. The yearlong virtual program, which concludes with an in-person meeting in June 2022, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education and workforce development.
“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” said Cheryl Oldham, senior vice president of the Center for Education and Workforce, in the release. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”
Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage in education and workforce initiatives.
For information on the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit businessleads.uschamberfoundation.org/.
Monica Regalbuto announced as American Nuclear Society fellow Monica C. Regalbuto, director of nuclear fuel cycle strategy at Idaho National Laboratory, has been selected as an American Nuclear Society fellow. This is the highest membership honor bestowed by the organization, an INL Facebook post said.
The honor recognizes her contributions that have significantly advanced the scientific, engineering, policy and regulatory aspects of the nuclear enterprise, said a press release.