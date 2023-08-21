The Idaho Milk Processing Association inducted Reed’s Dairy President Alan Reed into its hall of fame Aug. 11 during its annual conference held at Sun Valley.
The Idaho Milk Processors Association, which has been in existence 95 years, is a nonprofit that promotes the Idaho dairy industry.
Reed has a long history with the association, having attended his first meeting in 1983, 40 years ago. He has previously served on the association’s audit committee and as a board member. He also has been its vice president, president and has served as chairman of the New Dairy Product Contest since it started.
“Alan Reed has helped to make our industry strong by serving the people of Idaho and our dairy industry well,” IMPA President Mike Ragsdale said in a news release. “The IMPA Board of Directors are honored to induct Alan Reed into our Hall of Fame in celebration of all his achievements.”
Reed was born and raised in Idaho Falls. He attended Ricks College and University of Idaho at University Place in Idaho Falls.
Reed’s Dairy operates six retail locations in Idaho and operates a home delivery businesses in eastern Idaho and the Treasure Valley. Its wholesale business has customers in Idaho, Wyoming and Utah. Its products include milk, chocolate milk, cheese curds and, of course, more than 80 flavors of ice cream.
Reed’s induction into the hall of fame puts him in good company. The 2022 inductee was James L. Kraft, the founder of Kraft Foods Inc., who died in 1953.
