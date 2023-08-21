alan reed

Reed

The Idaho Milk Processing Association inducted Reed’s Dairy President Alan Reed into its hall of fame Aug. 11 during its annual conference held at Sun Valley.

The Idaho Milk Processors Association, which has been in existence 95 years, is a nonprofit that promotes the Idaho dairy industry.


