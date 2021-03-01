Eastern Idaho surgeon receives national recognitionDr. Aaron Altenburg was named one of the 65 total knee surgeons you need to know in 2020 by Becker’s ASC Review.
Becker’s ASC Review, a national media publication focused on health care news and analysis, developed its list through nominations and internal research. Altenburg, who practices in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, was the only surgeon from Idaho named to the list.
“It is an honor to be recognized by Becker’s ASC Review and be included among such a talented group of surgeons from across the country,” Altenburg said in a news release. “I love helping my patients get back to their everyday routines. Total knee surgeries have advanced so much over the last decade and I have worked hard to make sure patients in the Eastern Idaho and beyond have access to the latest in surgical innovation.”
Altenburg is board-certified orthopedic surgeon who completed his fellowship in joint replacement at the Mayo Clinic. He has performed more than 7,000 knee and hip replacements surgeries throughout his career, the release said.
Altenburg opened his first clinic in Pocatello 13 years ago. In 2019, he opened a second clinic in Idaho Falls. For information, go to aaronaltenburgmd.com.