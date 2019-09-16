King receives Edward Jones Financial Field Trainer Award
Kevin King, an Idaho Falls-based financial adviser for Edward Jones, recently received the firm’s Field Trainer Award for his efforts in voluntarily training new financial advisers.
Only 2,829 of the firm’s more than 18,000 financial advisers received the award, an Edward Jones Financial news release said.
King can be reached at 208-524-5296. His website is www.edwardjones.com/kevin-king.
