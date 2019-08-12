INL leader heads international nuclear science committee
Idaho National Laboratory’s Kemal Pasamehmetoglu is chairman of the Nuclear Energy Agency’s Nuclear Science Committee.
The committee is the international organization’s panel in charge of developing and collecting basic scientific and technical knowledge related to current and next-generation nuclear systems, an INL news release said.
Pasamehmetoglu also is executive director of the Versatile Test Reactor program, the U.S. Department of Energy’s initiative to build a research reactor that will generate high-speed — “fast” — neutrons for experimentation and testing in the development of new nuclear energy technologies.
The Nuclear Energy Agency is an intergovernmental organization that dates back to 1958, operating under the framework of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the release said. It facilitates cooperation among 31 countries with advanced nuclear technology infrastructures to seek excellence in nuclear safety, technology, science, related environmental and economic matters, and law.
Pasamehmetoglu came to INL in 2004 and has more than 30 years of research and engineering experience within the DOE national laboratory system. He served as associate laboratory director for INL’s Nuclear Science and Technology Directorate between 2012 and 2017, the release said. He also was a key player in launching the Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear initiative and served as the first national director for GAIN in 2016.
TitleOne adds three to Idaho Falls office
TitleOne’s Idaho Falls office has announced the hiring of three employees.
Meagan Herrick and Kabe Call have joined TitleOne as business strategists, a company news release said.
Herrick has nine years of customer service experience as well as seven years of banking experience. She also has three years of marketing experience and a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Call has five years of previous account management and sales experience. He graduated from Brigham Young University–Idaho with a bachelor’s degree in business management.
Additionally, Courtney Wilde has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant. She has eight years of customer service experience as well as four years of management experience. Wilde also attended the College of Southern Idaho.