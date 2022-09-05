Dory selected as Dubois District RangerCaribou-Targhee National Forest officials have selected Blake Dory as the incoming Dubois District ranger.
An official start date hasn’t been determined, a Forest Service news release said. Dory is currently filling in behind previous ranger, Bill Davis, who recently took the Ashton/Island Park District Ranger position in May.
“(Blake) will be a great addition to the Dubois Ranger District and to our forest leadership team,” said Mel Bolling, Caribou-Targhee Forest supervisor, in the release.
Dory started his Forest Service career in 1993 on the road crew for the Bridger-Teton National Forest. In 2000, he accepted a position on the Caribou-Targhee National Forest and has worked in multiple positions over the past 22 years, the release said. He has successfully led the blasting program, the road and project crews and worked with neighboring forests to implement a wide range of priority projects.
“My work on the Dubois Ranger District began with blading roads 22 years ago,” Dory said in the release. “Since that time I have grown a deep fondness for the Dubois community and district. I am looking forward to continuing working with the district staff, community members and partners on this great district.”
INL names
External Engagement and Communications
John Revier has been named the director of External Engagement and Communications at Idaho National Laboratory.
The External Engagement and Communications directorate, which is new at INL, will focus on outreach and partnerships with regional organizations, an INL news release said. The group includes commercial partnerships and technology transitions, community and regional engagement, governmental affairs (state and federal), and communications.
“John’s experience in both federal and state government relations, as well as his demonstrated leadership abilities, will help drive INL’s success,” INL Director John Wagner said in the release.
Revier starts his new role today. He has served as the director of State and Regional Government Affairs for INL for the past seven years. In this capacity, Revier has been the primary interface for the laboratory with the state of Idaho, local governments, and other stakeholders within the region. In his new role, Revier will enhance the effectiveness, efficiency, and integration of externally facing elements and activities at the laboratory, helping INL speak with a single voice to external audiences.
Before joining INL, Revier served for over 14 years as Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson’s legislative director and deputy chief of staff.
Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition winners announcedIdaho National Laboratory has announced the winners of its Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition.
The competition, which receives corporate funding from Battelle Energy Alliance, recognizes and awards high school juniors and seniors who are interested in pursuing a college or university education focused on science, technology, engineering or math.
“As a world-class science and technology center, STEM is at the heart of all we do at INL,” said Marianne Walck, INL’s deputy laboratory director for Science and Technology and chief research officer, in a news release. “… All of these students have the opportunity to accomplish great things. We are honored to do our part in helping them achieve their dreams.”
This year, 21 students presented their hypotheses and findings to a panel of judges via web conference, and $25,000 was awarded to the three students with the winning presentations.
Winners for this year’s competition were Claire Yoo in first place, with Chase Crawford and Jonathan Zhang as runners-up. The students presented on energy and net-zero-focused research questions, keeping in line with INL’s mission to be carbon neutral by 2030.
“INL’s Bright Future in Energy Scholarship Competition is another way the lab is investing in our students,” said Juan Alvarez, INL’s deputy laboratory director for Management and Operations, in the release. “It’s vital that we engage young people and help them grow. By doing so, we offer them the tools they need to achieve better lives while building our nation’s future energy and national security workforce.”