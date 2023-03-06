Cramer joins Idaho National Laboratory
Idaho National Laboratory has hired Brad Cramer, the city of Idaho Falls’ longtime Community Development Services director, as its campus master planner.
Cramer, an Idaho Falls native, spent 17 years with the city, including nine as the director of Community Development Services, where he oversaw the planning and building divisions and administered the Community Development Block Grant program.
In a January radio interview with BYU-Idaho Radio, Cramer said his favorite project from his time with the city was working on the Bonneville Hotel and watching it be renovated and transformed into a mixed-use building with modern apartments on the upper floors and businesses on the ground level.
“… Seeing that building be cleaned and really become just a jewel in the northern part of downtown. That was a lot of fun to work on,” Cramer told BYU-Idaho Radio.
An August job description for the INL campus master planner position said the position is responsible for the “short- and long-term development of the laboratory for existing use and campus growth,” among other duties.
While Cramer is still new to the lab, he said he wants to learn more about its various sites both in town and out on the desert and to help “implement a plan to improve them and make sure they can accomplish their missions here.”
“… I want to be able to bring value to the position and to the lab,” he told BYU-Idaho Radio. “They do a lot exciting things, and if I can help them accomplish those missions through supporting them through facilities and planning, that’s a very enriching career.”
Idaho Falls Assistant Planning Director Kerry Beutler has been named the interim director of Community Development Services.
A January job listing for the director position, which is no longer accepting applications, listed a pay range of $104,134 to $164,134.
DOE-Idaho employees receive national recognition
Two employees from the Idaho Operations Office of the U.S. Department of Energy have been recognized for their outstanding performance in their fields of expertise.
Dee Ann Brown, acting director for the Idaho Operations Office Security Division, was recognized among all DOE security professionals as the 2021 Security Professional of the Year, an Idaho National Laboratory news release said. As acting director for the DOE-Idaho Security Division, Brown oversees personnel security and emergency management operations at the Idaho National Laboratory site.
Brown’s recognition is part of DOE’s Outstanding Security Award Program, which honors employees who “excel in the performance of their duties while providing security services, or support, to the Department’s protective missions,” the release said.
During Brown’s participation in new 2021 INL projects, including new reactor siting studies, she clearly evidenced her expert ability to support both the INL mission and minimize impacts to security operations, the release said.
Jeffery Duplessis, Idaho Operations Office senior facility representative at INL’s Advanced Test Reactor Complex, also was recently recognized among all DOE facility representatives as the 2021 Facility Representative of the Year.
Each year the DOE recognizes the facility representative “whose achievements during the calendar year are most exemplary,” the release said.
Facility representatives assure that all DOE facilities are “operated in a manner that protects not only the workers, but the public and the environment as well,” the release said.
Duplessis fulfilled his responsibilities as a facility representative throughout 2021 in “a manner that clearly demonstrated leadership and dedication to excellence, fulfilling his responsibilities in a manner that clearly exceeded normal expectations, making notable contributions that clearly distinguished his performance and achievements,” the release said.
