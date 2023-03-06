Brad Cramer 2018

Idaho Falls Community Development Director Brad Cramer said several property owners in the city’s potential new urban renewal district have reached out to him with questions, concerns, and words of support about the idea.

Cramer joins Idaho National Laboratory

Idaho National Laboratory has hired Brad Cramer, the city of Idaho Falls’ longtime Community Development Services director, as its campus master planner.


