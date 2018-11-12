In this Oct. 17, 2018 photo, Alex Zivoder, CEO of Gohenry, a digital banking startup aimed at children, holds up a sample of the prepaid debit cards that the app comes with, in London. A wave of digital pocket money apps that come with prepaid cards are new tools for financial education as money increasingly goes digital, in a shift that’s raising uncertainty about how cashless transactions affect youngsters’ view of money. (AP Photo/Kelvin Chan)