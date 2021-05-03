The Post Register earned eight awards in the Idaho Press Club’s Best of 2020 statewide contest.
The awards were announced Saturday in an online contest reveal due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest, which was judged by journalists from around the country, received more than 1,000 entries across all divisions and categories.
The Post Register placed third in the daily newspaper general excellence category behind its sister paper the Idaho Press and the Idaho Statesman, which took first and second, respectively.
Reporter Sally Krutzig earned two first-place awards — one for her arts and entertainment feature on breakout TikTok star Nathan Apodaca and another for her shared pandemic reporting with Kyle Pfannenstiel on “Faces of COVID” — and a second-place award in general news for her article “Documents detail what led up to the Vallows’ divorce filing.”
City Editor and editorial writer Bryan Clark received first place in editorial writing for the third straight year.
Photographer John Roark earned first-place honors for his photo essay “COVID arrives.”
Reporter Johnathan Hogan received a third-place award in the crime and courts category for his feature “Memories of Mystery.”
Post Register contributor Carol Dodge also received a first place in the opinion category for her column “Who got to you, Governor Little?”
In total, the Post Register and its sister publications throughout eastern and southeastern Idaho took home 26 awards in the contest.
“There are a wide variety of awards across multiple categories which I believe shows the depth and strength of our teams and the broad topics we cover,” said Travis Quast, the regional president and publisher for Adams Publishing Group – East Idaho & Utah.