The Post Register staff and the Post Register's Commentary Page and City Editor, Bryan Clark, took home awards from the Idaho Press Club's annual banquet last week.
The banquet, held Saturday at Boise Centre East, and awards recognized the best Idaho reporting from 2018. The Post Register took second in the daily print newspaper general excellence category and Clark placed in two categories.
"The 'General Excellence' award is special because it represents a team effort," said Post Register Managing Editor, Monte LaOrange. "The judges review three editions from each newspaper entered — the dates are selected by the Idaho Press Club — and select the newspapers they believe are the best in the state for reporting, photojournalism, headlines and design."
The Twin Falls Times-News won first place for "General Excellence" and the Boise-based Idaho Statesman was third.
Clark won first place in the "Editorial" category, recognizing an editorial he authored, entitled "Will Risch lead on Saudi Arabia?".
The editorial scrutinized federal lawmakers' — including U.S. Sen. Jim Risch's — response to apparent human rights violations by Saudi Arabia, including war crimes by the Saudi regime in Yemen and the torture, murder and dismemberment of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
"When Sen. Risch took the chairmanship of the Foreign Relations Committee, the editorial board felt it was important that he receive local scrutiny and feedback on his leadership," Clark said of the editorial. "I continue to hope Risch will publicly call for the Trump Administration to comply with the Magnitsky Act by issuing findings as to whether the Saudi government ordered the murder and mutilation of Jamal Khashoggi. He hasn't yet."
Before Clark moved to the Post Register's editorial board last summer, he reported on Idaho politics. Among his political reporting is an article about the Teton Regional Land Trust, a conservation group, and its impact on local farmers and ranchers.
The article, "Teton Land Trust helps farmers, ranchers preserve their way of life," placed second in the "Environment Reporting" category at the press awards.