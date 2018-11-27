Potato exports saw a significant decline in the first quarter of the 2018/2019 marketing year due to Mexico and other countries' retaliatory tariffs on U.S. potatoes, according to Potatoes USA, a potato marketing firm.
While the decline in exports have hit dehydrated and frozen potato sellers hard, most farmers in eastern Idaho only sell fresh potatoes and don't expect to be directly affected by tariffs.
Export volume of frozen potatoes declined 6 percent, dehydrated potato export volume is down 7 percent and fresh export volume is down 12 percent, a Potatoes USA news release said.
The value of exported potatoes also declined so far this year, the release said. Frozen export value declined 5 percent, dehydrated export value is down 7 percent and fresh export value is down 10 percent.
These data were compiled by Bryant Christie Inc., an international affairs advisory company, and reflect first quarter (July to September 2018) export numbers.
In 2017, Idaho farmers harvested about 30 percent — 310,000 acres — of U.S. potatoes, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2017 Potato Summary. Washington was second with 164,000 acres harvested and North Dakota was third with 74,000 acres.
Earlier this year, President Donald Trump enacted tariffs, under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, on imported steel (25 percent tariff) and aluminum (10 percent tariff). The tariffs apply to most foreign countries, including Mexico, which responded with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. potatoes.
This year, U.S. frozen potato exports to Mexico declined 21 percent, after Mexico enacted a 20 percent tariff on the import. The retaliatory tariffs were a speed bump in a fruitful relationship between Mexico and U.S. potato farmers, who enjoyed free trade with Mexico under the North American Free Trade Agreement — an agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada that is being renegotiated and could be replaced in the coming months by a new agreement, the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
"There have been improvements in the relationship (between the U.S. and Mexico) due to the new USMCA, but also continued problems and issues related to the Section 232 tariffs in place on Mexican exports of aluminum and steel," said John Toaspern, chief marketing officer at Potatoes USA.
While frozen potato sellers struggle with Mexican tariffs, dehydrated potato sellers saw a 51 percent decrease in exports to China, which enacted a tariff on U.S. potatoes as part of its ongoing trade war with the Trump administration.
However, dehydrated sellers hit a stroke of luck this year when the European Union had 19 percent less production out of its potato harvest, according to Russ Johnson, international marketing director at the Idaho Potato Commission.
"(EU potato sellers) are not able to supply, so we’re kind of fortunate in that regard," Johnson said. "The dehydrators aren't going to be worried."
Local impact
Toaspern said the fresh potato market likely will not be impacted much by tariffs, "unless sales of frozen declines enough that they reduce their purchases of open potatoes."
He added, "Also there could be an impact on fresh growers from a reduction in (dehydrated) exports as the fresh sheds are the main suppliers of raw product to the dehydrators."
Multiple fresh potato farmers in the greater Idaho Falls area said they don't expect to be affected by the export tariffs — at least not directly.
Brett Jensen, owner of Brett Jensen Farms in Idaho Falls, said he only sells fresh spuds and doesn't export. However, he said, exports could affect fresh sales in the long run.
"Anytime we have to shut down a market due to tariffs, that’s less potatoes that we can sell," he said.
Lynn Wilcox, of Wilcox and Sons, a farm in Madison and Jefferson counties, said his farm exports fresh potatoes but doesn't see new tariffs as a hindrance.
"The tariffs that we’re struggling with are ones that have been in place for years," Wilcox said.
Wilcox and Sons exports fresh potatoes to Mexico, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Macau, Guatemala and El Salvador. And it began exporting to South Korea this month for the first time.
Wilcox said his farm exports more to Mexico than any other country. There are currently no tariffs of fresh U.S. potatoes to Mexico, but, Wilcox said, his farm has dealt with another problem for years, namely that it can only sell fresh potatoes within a 26-kilometer (about 16-mile) zone across the Mexican border.
"We have some age-old problems down there that we’ve been trying to solve for the last 12 years," he said.
A farmer's optimism
Bryan Searle, president of the Idaho Farm Bureau and a Shelley potato farmer, said he doesn't buy into the idea that tariffs are the sole cause of the decline in exports. And he hasn't seen any changes in Idaho's potato market.
"We want to blame these tariffs but sometimes production (affects the export market), too," he said. "There's a lot of factors. This year we had a hot summer. When production is above average, we have a lot of potatoes we have to move out of this state, out of this country and that affects the market."
Searle said he supports President Trump's trade strategies, including tariffs on imports, because the Trump administration is "straightening out some real imbalances in trade." Searle has a "farmer's optimism" that potato farmers will be winners when trade disputes are solved and the U.S. signs an agreement to replace NAFTA with its neighbors to the north and south.
"I'm a believer that we’ve got to weather the storm here for awhile and we’ll see good things," he said "We’re just hopeful we could get some solutions."
Johnson said that this year Idaho potato sellers in general will be fine, regarding tariffs, thanks to the EU crop failure. Now, they must wait and see if trade disputes are resolved before next year's harvest.
"This year we’ll probably be fine," Johnson said. "In the long term, if the tariffs are not resolved, it will affect their business operations negatively. If Europe comes back with a normal crop next year we’ll have some issues."