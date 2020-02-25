Idaho Falls residents may soon see long-empty downtown buildings finally filled by new businesses.
100 Proof Idaho, a company that has spent the last couple years buying up and restoring older downtown buildings, has listed its four buildings for lease. Those buildings include the Hasbrouck Building, the former Ferrell's Building, the Farmers and Merchants Bank Building, and the Odd Fellows Building. While the buildings are primarily targeted for lease, as the old saying goes, everything has its price, and the company is also willing to consider selling them.
Odd Fellows was the final building to hit the market when it was listed for the first time this week. Each building's interior has been updated, while the historic exteriors have been maintained or restored.
“We don’t want them to keep sitting for too long or become a permanent eye sore. We want to get people in there as soon as possible” said Matt Jacobsen, COO of 100 Proof Idaho.
Several businesses have already expressed interest, though no deals have been finalized.
The company has held off on making too many changes to the buildings' interiors with the intention of allowing the new tenants to dictate that part of the remodel. Jacobsen believes the buildings are highly versatile, potentially becoming anything from a brewery to a retail store; and sees the upstairs of the Farmers and Merchants Bank Building, formerly Inkley's, as being especially well-suited for a unique office space or apartments.
“We’ve wanted to get the buildings up to par, but also have it so a tenant could come in and make their own decisions. We’ve gotten them up to where we want to list them and now we just want to find the right businesses to move in,” Jacobsen said.
The company owners see their work as maintaining the integrity of the city. As Idaho Falls continues to grow, they believe downtown will be the central piece that brings the extended community together. 100 Proof Idaho was founded by two local couples, Tasha and Kris Taylor and Tawni and Jayce Howell. The Taylors and Howells, along with Jacobsen, want to ensure these unique buildings are kept in the hands of locals who understand the value they hold to residents.
“We saw a real great need for some of these to be captured,” Jayce Howell said in an interview with the Post Register. “I don’t want some developer from Miami Beach to come in and capitalize by knocking them down. We have enough of these key buildings that we want to make something special.”
Of the four buildings, Odd Fellows has been the one to generate the most interest, Jacobsen said.
The building’s main floor has 4,733 square feet, another 4,807 square feet in the basement, and the option for 150 feet of sidewalk dining. The facade has undergone multiple changes in the last century, but has now been restored to its original 1908 look. Historic touches are still visible inside as well. Archways from the building’s former underground tunnel system used during the Prohibition era can still be seen throughout the basement, though most of the tunnel system has been filled in. And, while now simply decorative, the dumbwaiter elevator wheel, boiler face, and other historic hardware have been preserved.
Another building waiting on a tenant is the Hasbrouck Building, previously home to Karen's Park Avenue Club. Most of that building’s restoration was done by Apollo Construction, which is contracting with 100 Proof Idaho.
“We love working on historic buildings. We enjoy seeing how things were built a hundred-plus year ago and trying to figure out what people were thinking when they built them,” said Dale Cecil, Apollo Construction owner.
Cecil's team found a variety of memorabilia while doing construction on the Hasbrouck, including ancient whiskey bottles with names of bar regulars scrawled on them and old coins.
“I don’t think we found a single coin from after 1900,” Cecil said.
Restoring buildings does come with a certain set of challenges. According to Rob Radford, Apollo Construction superintendent, the biggest issue was making sure these buildings didn’t fall down while working on them.
"You know the saying ‘they don’t build them like they use to?’ We say, ‘thank God.’ They didn’t have the regulations and code books we do now. I’m surprised some of these (buildings) are still standing,” Cecil said.
Yet keeping them standing is exactly the company’s goal. Jacobsen attended college in California, where he said he saw many towns that were “nothing but strip malls." He doesn’t want to see that happen to Idaho Falls.
“We have buildings that been standing for a hundred years and we want to continue to make sure these buildings are around for another hundred years,” Jacobsen said. "There's nowhere else like Idaho Falls and we want to keep it that way."
More information on 100 Proof Idaho can be found at 100proofidaho.com or its Facebook page.