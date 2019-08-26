When it comes to barbecue Rob Harding isn't just talking the talk, he's walking the walk and he's showing others the way.
The competition pitmaster, who owns two Pitmaster BarBQue Company restaurants in Idaho Falls, teaches aspiring cooks how to improve their barbecue game. (If you're cooking on a gas grill, that's grilling, not barbecue, Harding tells his pupils.)
Harding got his start teaching classes a few years back when a restaurant supply business invited him to teach a barbecue class to a group of about 10 customers in the business' small on-site kitchen. The classes filled quickly, and those who didn't sign up in time were put on a waiting list. After a couple of years, Harding decided to give it a try on his own, renting a meeting space from a hotel so he could teach larger classes of up to 30 students. For the past couple years he's offered three different springtime classes.
Last month, the Idaho Press in the Treasure Valley worked with Harding to teach one of its "Cooking with the Press" classes, which saw more than 100 people pay to get the lowdown on low-and-slow cooking at an outdoor event at the Boise Spectrum.
Harding also is working on offering another barbecue class in the Idaho Falls area this fall. (Last year, two of his former students placed first and second, respectively, at a backyard rib cookoff in Idaho Falls.)
It all makes for a busy schedule — running restaurants, competing in several regional competitions each year and teaching classes.
But it's worth it because all those endeavors allow Harding to share his passion.
Harding's love for barbecue dates back more than two decades. He previously worked in health administration in Terre Haute, Ind., and the job's travel obligations took him throughout the Midwest, East and South.
"I traveled all over the Midwest eating barbecue everywhere I went because I loved it," he said.
That hankering for hunks of perfectly smoked meat led Harding to buy a smoker and attempt to replicate the best of the barbecue he'd eaten.
As his skills increased, friends and acquaintances started hiring him to cater parties. It was through those connections that Harding got the competition bug.
"My first major catering gig was with a family that was from Memphis, Tennessee," he said. "Several of the people there were (barbecue) judges at Memphis in May (one of the nation's largest barbecue competitions). I wanted to know what they thought of my cooking, so I asked them what I could do to make my ribs better. They said they just loved the ribs and that they wouldn't change a thing."
That feedback and learning about Memphis in May was the spark Harding needed to consider competing.
He entered his first competition in 2008 in Lehigh, Utah, and it was a disaster. Harding didn't know he needed to cook four meats — pork ribs, pulled pork, chicken and brisket — so he only cooked two, making him ineligible for prizes. But he spent the night walking around and talking to other cooks. Two weeks later, he entered a competition in Provo, Utah, and took first place in ribs, "which was pretty exciting."
Later that summer he took first place in brisket at the Utah State Championships. It was just the third brisket he'd ever cooked.
"It's kind of like golf," Harding said. "You can hit 110 shots in a round, and you hit one good drive, and you keep coming back.
"Competitive barbecue is the same way. You're not going to win all the time, but you get a couple good calls (placings) and you keep coming back."
Harding has taken the knowledge he's gained from a decade of competition and put it to use in his restaurants. He also shares it in his cooking classes.
Next month, Harding returns to competition, heading to Boise for the Bands, Brews & BBQ Festival on Sept. 14 at the Boise Spectrum. The winner of the Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned event will receive a berth into the 2020 Jack Daniel's World Championship Invitational Barbecue in Lynchburg, Tenn.
And he's exploring the possibilities of opening new Pitmaster BarBQue Company locations in Pocatello — "A lot of people drive up here for lunch or dinner" — and Boise.
"I just want to spread the love of barbecue," he said.