A new hospital in Idaho Falls is set to open its doors this fall.
Idaho Falls Community Hospital, a full-service hospital with an emergency room, is under construction, and is scheduled to open in November, adjacent to Mountain View Hospital.
Casey Jackman, chief operating officer of the new hospital, is overseeing the project.
Jackman, 53, worked at Mountain View Hospital for 11.5 years, as a radiology manager and director of 19 departments, before being named the head of the new hospital, which will function as a partner to Mountain View.
Jackman was interviewed by the East Idaho Business Journal via email about the process of opening a new hospital.
East Idaho Business Journal: Why does Idaho Falls need a new hospital?
Jackman: We are building Idaho Falls Community Hospital because we want to fulfill patients’ requests for more choices in emergency and in-patient care. For years, Mountain View Hospital patients have been asking the hospital to expand. Unfortunately, federal laws prevent Mountain View Hospital from expanding to offer more services. But we did not want that to stop us from helping our family, friends and neighbors. We are very excited to be building a new hospital where doctors will focus on each patient’s personalized needs and where prices will be extremely competitive.
EIBJ: What exactly does the partnership with Mountain View Hospital entail?
Jackman: Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital are separate organizations but will be close allies in taking care of Idahoans’ health. Each hospital provides different services but collectively they will be able to meet almost every patients’ needs. For example, Idaho Falls Community Hospital will provide patients with access to emergency and intensive care services. To improve patients’ healthcare experience and make it as easy as possible to access services at both hospitals, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital will have a joint entrance and lobby when we open in November.
EIBJ: What’s it like to build a hospital from scratch? What sort of things do you need to buy? How do you go about staffing?
Jackman: We are building a hospital to take care of your most important asset — your health. It is a huge undertaking and a responsibility we take very seriously. While Idaho Falls Community Hospital is going up quickly, it has taken years of planning to get us to this point.
Right now, we are purchasing all of the surgical instruments, imaging equipment and supplies we will need to operate. We are also picking out furniture and artwork so the hospital will feel welcoming when you walk in our doors. It is an enormous task.
Before we open, our team will need to prove we are ready to care from the community by obtaining over 35 licenses. We will also need to hire a qualified and caring staff and establish the necessary governing infrastructure. This is a process that will take most of this year.
Throughout this entire process, I have had the opportunity to work closely with some amazing people who all want to build a great hospital for our community. It takes an army of dedicated and intelligent people to do this work. I’m grateful to be surrounded by such a talented team.
EIBJ: What have been some of the toughest challenges throughout construction?
Jackman: When you are building a hospital, there is a lot of pressure because you need to create an environment that is safe and welcoming for patients and physicians. Hospitals are complex buildings and, when we open, everything needs to run smoothly. So far, we are fortunate that Idaho Falls Community Hospital is moving forward exactly as planned. If anything, the hardest part has been cost containment and making sure the project continues to stay within our budget.
EIBJ: How is the hospital funded?
Jackman: We are fortunate to have strong partners who wanted to help us bring Idaho Falls Community Hospital to life. Medical Properties Trust is funding the construction of the new hospital. They are Mountain View Hospital’s landlords, so, after many successful years of partnership, it only made sense to approach them about partnering on Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Surgery Partners, another partner of Mountain View Hospital, will own the business and is providing the funding to open Idaho Falls Community Hospital.
EIBJ: How is a hospital different from other businesses?
Jackman: A hospital is an interesting business. You are often working with people while they are experiencing some of the hardest things in their life. And, unlike many businesses, community members may not have a choice of whether or not they go to a hospital. Most patients have to seek medical care because their health demands it. This is why it is so important to us to create a caring, supportive environment so we can help patients in times of sickness and in health. Our neighbor and ally, Mountain View Hospital, has set the bar in our community for patient care. At Idaho Falls Community Hospital, we want to make sure we can deliver the same level of excellence and compassion and meet the community’s high standards for care. This compassionate environment extends to our own team. In order to care for the community, we have to take care of our physicians and nurses. It is important to us to provide our team members with opportunities to grow and reach their goals.
EIBJ: How does dealing with insurance companies play into that?
Jackman: Insurance companies play a key role in our business. They pay a large portion of most patients’ medical bills. To fully care for our patients, and help them avoid any surprise costs, we must understand and work with the insurance industry. The industry is highly regulated. The rules change often and can have significant impacts on how hospitals operate. Our team is continually keeping abreast of the latest regulations, so we know how to respond to any changes. We also work closely with insurance companies so we can make sure we offer our community access to affordable, high-quality healthcare through their insurance carrier.