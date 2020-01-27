On Thursday, Brad Cramer, Community Development Services Director, will stand before City Council to present his new Idaho Falls “City Core Master Plan and Implementation Strategy.” Then, the council members will vote on whether to approve the plan.
“I expect the council to be very supportive. This is an exciting new plan and they’ve been involved along the way in its development,” Cramer said.
While many Idaho Falls-area residents think of the city’s core as only being downtown, that is just one part of it. The second part of the new plan is for south downtown.
Cramer sees south downtown as having the potential to become a second economic center for the city. As the home of cultural attractions, a historic neighborhood, small businesses and industry, the city of Idaho Falls is ready to invest in south downtown's rebirth.
Cramer sat down with the East Idaho Business Journal to discuss his vision for south downtown.
East Idaho Business Journal: Why is the development of south downtown important for Idaho Falls?
Cramer: Over the last five years, the downtown has really seen a lot of changes. And it seemed like a prime opportunity to see that spill over to the south side of Broadway. There, you have some really great buildings and you have this great mix of housing and commercial and industrial and office right next to the river. It’s close to main roads; it’s close to the downtown core and it’s walkable. It has all those things that you talk about in planning literature about what makes a good neighborhood and a good community. It's just not seen that way by the community; it’s been sort of ignored. So we thought it was a good time to take a look and see what possibilities were there.
EIBJ: What are the most significant plans for south downtown right now?
Cramer: If I think about the most important piece, it really is about preserving what’s important in that neighborhood, in particular the housing. Preservation is an important part of this plan. An important part of creating a mixed-use community is finding a way to blend what’s down there. You have a lot of stuff and it hasn’t always blended perfectly well together. We want to really think through what’s appropriate, what’s a good transition as you move from housing to commercial. We're thinking about traffic and noise and all those things.
EIBJ: What are some of the defining characteristics of south downtown?
Cramer: When people think of downtown, they think of that central business district. It really is focused on business until you get to about G Street. And then there’s this clear line of ‘now it’s housing’ until you get up to about Science Center (Drive). South downtown has a more interesting mix where you kind of have commercial, then there’s a great little single family neighborhood and then it’s back to commercial. So I think the layout is different and the uses are historically different. Other than Cliff Street, it has a much more industrial feel to it.
EIBJ: How are those characteristics factoring into how you go about planning in this area?
Cramer: We’re working on a form-based code. A form-based code is a zoning tool. Typical zoning is all about land use: housing here, commercial here, office here. Form-based is very different. It cares more about how everything works together. So you’re not going to ask ‘where does commercial go?’ The first thing you’re going to ask is ‘what kind of building are you looking to build?’ It allows you to take a small area, like a residential area, and you don’t just say only housing goes here. You say well commercial could work here if it’s done this way. And, likewise, in the warehouse area, you don’t just say well only industrial goes here. Housing can go here just fine, but when it’s done this way. It's really around the form of how things develop, not the land use.
EIBJ: You included south downtown residents in your planning ideas. Can you tell us more about that?
Cramer: We sent letters to everybody in that neighborhood inviting them to a visioning activity. And not just the residents, but also businesses and folks we thought might be interested in the area. We met at the art museum and broke into small groups. Each group had a tour guide and we did a walking tour through the streets and asked ‘What do you like? What do you not like? What could be better? What are we missing?’ And the comments were really interesting. It’s great to hear from folks who are there all the time. You know, we go down there for a few hours, but when you live there, you just have a totally different perspective. I thought the citizens in that area really gave some great ideas.
EIBJ: What were their ideas?
Cramer: Back behind Chamberlain Avenue and the (Idaho Brewing Company) brewery, there’s a gravel road. When we did the walking tour, the folks who lived back there consistently said, “Don’t ever pave this street.” They said this is a great place for a public plaza, a place where you could hold some sort of a festival, maybe have some music. And you don’t have to build something big, it’s something that could happen organically. You could maybe string some lights across the street. It’s a great idea and now it’s about finding someone who would champion that and take it on and give it a shot and see what you could grow it into.
EIBJ: What are some other ideas to improve south downtown in the future?
Cramer: We’ve discussed Capital Avenue a lot. We’re looking (to see) if it’s due for a road diet and whether it really needs four lanes. We’re looking at (whether) there are better ways to connect that area to the river. The old railroad has been talked about as a potential project to someday convert into a trail.
EIBJ: What is the timeline that you’re looking at for south downtown?
Cramer: It's not a plan where we immediately intend to go build all these things. A lot of it is dependent upon development, redevelopment and finding funding sources. Our plan for 2020 is to find the partners in that neighborhood, find developers who are willing to give some things a try and then let it grow from there.