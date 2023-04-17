IWTU

Construction on the 53,000-square-foot Integrated Waste Treatment Unit started in 2007.

 Courtesy CWI

The control room was full Tuesday at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit.

There were so many people at the 53,000-square-foot facility for the long-anticipated start date that the line wrapped down the hall, explained Allyson Ferry, an engineer at ITWU.


FLUOR_IWTU_ALLYSONFERRY_APR2019

FLUOR_IWTU_ALLYSONFERRY_APR2019

Integrated Waste Treatment Unit engineer Allyson Ferry, pictured in the IWTU control room, was the shift technical adviser on Tuesday, April 1…

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.