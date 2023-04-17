Integrated Waste Treatment Unit engineer Allyson Ferry, pictured in the IWTU control room, was the shift technical adviser on Tuesday, April 11, when the facility started processing liquid radioactive waste.
The control room was full Tuesday at the Integrated Waste Treatment Unit.
There were so many people at the 53,000-square-foot facility for the long-anticipated start date that the line wrapped down the hall, explained Allyson Ferry, an engineer at ITWU.
“Everyone was kind of holding their breath. Hoping that we make it this time,” she said. “There were a lot of people in the control room, and it was everyone was a little bit nervous but also really excited because it was finally happening. And when it happened it was more like a sigh of relief than a big cheer.”
Sperry joined the project to convert 900,000 gallons of radioactive liquid waste in 2017. But there are many on the project who have been on board far longer. Jimmy Spells, the operations director for the facility said some put off retirement just to see this project through.
“There are folks that have been on for all 10 years,” he said. Though the entirely unique project is regarded as a project of a lifetime, the complicated trajectory from the planning phases to becoming operational has felt more like a “project horror story” Spells quipped.
The Idaho Environmental Coalition, led by Jacobs and North Wind Portage, manages the Idaho Cleanup Project at the U.S. Department of Energy’s desert site, located 45 miles west of Idaho Falls.
IWTU has been under construction since 2007 and originally was supposed to start treating waste in 2012. Instead, the facility’s operations underwent testing with non-radioactive simulated waste, or simulant, from 2012 to 2023. The project’s contractor also modified the facility’s primary reaction vessel, off-gas treatment vessel, process filters and canister fill cells to address technical challenges, the release said.
Getting IWTU up and running was part of a 10-year, $6.4 billion project, funded through DOE’s Office of Environmental Management, the release said. The work focuses on safely dispositioning transuranic waste, managing spent nuclear fuel, treating radioactive liquid waste, removing legacy structures, and closing facilities that have completed their missions, the release said.
The liquid waste was generated during decontamination activities following historic spent nuclear fuel reprocessing that ended in 1992 the release said.
IWTU will convert radioactive sodium-bearing liquid waste from nearby underground tanks to a more stable, granular solid. Crews initiated the flow of waste from the tanks at the Idaho Nuclear Technology and Engineering Center to the IWTU to begin radiological operations this week.
The INL campus was where everyone was waiting in anticipation of Tuesday’s start time, but Spells said unlike at NASA there was no countdown.
“We should have had a countdown,” Spells said. Spells’ levity around seeing the unique facility in operation is shared by many members of the joint-agency team. Both Spells and Ferry say the team behind the project is what created the commitment and fueled the enthusiasm on Tuesday.
Initially, IWTU will treat a blend that is 10% sodium-bearing waste and 90% simulant. The blend will later contain 50% waste and 50% simulant before it eventually becomes 100% sodium-bearing waste based on the plant’s operating conditions. Following treatment, the granulated waste will be stored in stainless-steel canisters within concrete vaults at the facility. Ultimately, the waste will be disposed of at a national geologic waste repository.
“Right now, we’re feeding at 1.6 gallons per minute. And that’s really the sweet spot where we will try to remain as much as possible,” Ferry said.
“At that rate, it’s probably going to three to seven years to complete treatment. We’ll have to shut down a couple of times to do maintenance activities and that kind of thing, but as long as we’re able to keep 1.6 gallons per minute that’s what we can estimate,” she explained.
In Tuesday’s release, Idaho Cleanup Manager Connie Flohr thanked the workforce for following through on a commitment made to the state of Idaho and its citizens. “Because of your hard work, we have begun the process of safeguarding the Snake River Plain Aquifer as well as planning for the eventual closure of the tank farm,” she said in a statement.
William “Ike” White, a DOE Office of Environmental Management senior adviser, added congratulations “to the federal and contractor staff who worked so diligently to reach this crucially important milestone.”
“When I toured the IWTU recently, I was impressed with the professionalism and enthusiasm of the workforce. This day was only made possible by their dedication to the mission,” he said in the release.
Ferry felt privileged to be on hand for the facility’s startup.
“I was just lucky enough to be in there,” Ferry said, “as I was the shift technical adviser that day.”
The shift technical adviser is the engineer that stays in the control room in case any issues come up, so no one has to delay in seeking out an engineer explained Ferry. But most of the time Ferry says she will be calibrating instruments and remaining observant about the processing and tasks such as changing out the granular activated carbon in the facility’s mercury absorber beds.
“We’re estimating, we’ll have to replace the beds, which really just look like charcoal, after we process one tank, which is about 300,000 gallons,” she said.
