One of the country’s top home furnishings retailers will soon be opening in Idaho Falls.
RC Willey Home Furnishings announced in a Wednesday news release that it is building a new state-of-the-art retail store in Idaho Falls. The expected grand opening of the store is expected for late 2022.
“We opened a store in Boise 22 years ago and it has been very successful” said Scott Hymas, CEO of RC Willey. “For many years loyal customers from Idaho Falls have shopped our stores in Utah and asked us to move closer. We are thrilled we are coming to the area and this will become a destination store for customers up to 200 miles away in Idaho and Western Wyoming.”
The Idaho Falls location is planning to be a full-service retail location featuring furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics and floor coverings. The store will be located on 21 acres, just east of Interstate 15 and south of Sunnyside Road.
An approximated 115,200-square-foot showroom will be inside the store. The showroom will feature an open, airy and modern design in a one-story building with 17-foot ceilings, according to the release. Large windows and skylights will fill the space with natural light.
“The new store will be unlike anything people in the area have seen before” said Jeff Child, RC Willey president. “We feel this will be one of the most beautiful home furnishing stores in America. We’re excited to serve families in eastern Idaho and do our part to help make their homes more comfortable and inviting.”
The store will also have a 72,000-square-foot warehouse and RC Willey plans to employ about 150 associates.
RC Willey was founded 89 years ago in rural Utah, and has grown to become one of the most recognized home furnishing stores in the U.S. with stores in four states including Utah, Idaho, Nevada and California. Its corporate offices are located in Salt Lake City.