Dana Kirkham will not renew her yearlong contract as CEO of Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho.
Kirkham told the Post Register on Wednesday she did not plan to remain in the position for longer than a year when she took over in June.
"I have some personal goals that I want to work on," she said.
Kirkham was REDI's eastern Idaho science, technology and research director before replacing Jan Rogers as CEO last year. Prior to joining REDI, Kirkham was the mayor of Ammon.
Kirkham said she feels good about REDI's progress during her term.
"It's starting to meet the need the founders of REDI envisioned it would," she said. "Every week we seem to have more and more interest in eastern Idaho."
Kirkham told the Post Register in July that she planned to shift the organization's emphasis on marketing to planning a targeted strategy to provide specific, deliverable improvements to the local economy.
Kirkham has been developing an economic development strategic plan for eastern Idaho over the past seven months. She said on Wednesday that the strategic plan will be complete before her term ends, and it's at the top of her to-do list.
"I have quite a lot of work to do in the next three months," she said. "Finishing the projects I started and giving the new person the foundational knowledge they'll need."
REDI represents 14 counties in eastern Idaho and is focused on job growth, industry retention and business development. Its member cities include Ammon, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Shelley and Ucon.
REDI has begun searching for Kirkham's replacement.