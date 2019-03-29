New businesses will soon occupy some of Idaho Falls' oldest buildings, if all goes well for the investors currently funding restoration projects downtown.
A handful of investors — a mix of locals and out-of-towners — are attempting to breathe new life into downtown buildings, updating their interiors with modern amenities and restoring their exteriors to their original (or close to original) facades.
"They've lasted 100 years, let's make them last 100 more," said Jayce Howell, co-owner of 100 Proof, a development group that's restoring several of downtown Idaho Falls' historic buildings.
Tasha and Kris Taylor and Tawni and Jayce Howell, owners of 100 Proof Properties, are renovating the Odd Fellows Building, the former Ferrell's building and the Hasbrouck Building. The company is also moving in on the old Farmers and Merchants Bank Building.
Mike Allen recently renovated apartments in the Montgomery Ward and Rogers Hotel buildings.
The Housing Company, a Boise-based subsidiary of the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, is renovating the old Bonneville Apartments, which will become majority low-income housing when it reopens this fall.
"All of these folks that are renovating are doing so in a really meaningful way," said Catherine Smith, executive director of the Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation. "They're not just slapping up paint, they're not just trying to sure up a roof or a ceiling with a two-by-four. They are being very thoughtful and meticulous."
The owners of 100 Proof are Idaho Falls natives, who are buying historic downtown buildings to keep them in the hands of locals and to invest in the economic hub that they hope downtown Idaho Falls will become.
"We saw a real great need for some of these to be captured," Jayce Howell said. "I don't want some developer from Miami Beach to come in and capitalize by knocking them down. We have enough of these key buildings that we want to make something special."
The Odd Fellows Building, built in 1908, is a more than 10,000-square-foot space, with three floors, including a basement. While the interior will have modern features and could house one or multiple businesses, the exterior will be restored to its 1908 facade.
The building will retain its Romanesque Revival style, popular among early Idaho Falls buildings. A stone archway, reminiscent of the building's original entryway, has been installed in the center of its main floor, facing Park Avenue. Previously, the building's main entrance — the way into the Park Avenue Antique Mall, the building's former tenant — was on the corner of Park Avenue and A Street.
The Downtown Development Corporation provides financial assistance, primarily through Housing and Urban Development grants, to property owners interested in restoring historical exteriors of downtown buildings.
"We partner with the property owners so that we can provide some incentive to help them beautify their buildings and to be a really supportive partner in the process — because renovating these buildings is not cheap," Smith said. "The goal was also to hold on to that historical integrity so that we don't lose that and have a whole bunch of facades just lost."
While Idaho Falls residents probably like downtown buildings to be beautiful, they'd be more interested to know which businesses will operate on the inside.
Sadly, there are no answers, yet.
Howell could not talk about the Odd Fellows building's leasing prospects due to a confidentiality agreement. However, a 100 Proof lease offering document says the building's main floor will be "Ideal for (a) restaurant, bar, brewery or distillery."
Howell hinted at some of the potential uses of 100 Proof's properties: "Housing, really nice office space, great restaurants sites, business opportunities, places for retail," he said.
He added, "We haven't even put any of these on the market."
Across the street from the Odd Fellows building is another 100 Proof property under construction: the Hasbrouck Building, formerly home to Karen's Park Avenue Club. Construction on the building's interior indicates that the Hasbrouck building could again be home to a bar.
Less than a block away, Apollo Construction, 100 Proof's contractor, just began work on the former Ferrell's building.
Ferrell's, the locally owned men's dress clothing store, moved this year to a new location on South 25th East, after 68 years downtown.
Apollo Construction is removing the bricks that filled in the building's second-floor windows. Smith said the historic Ferrell's sign likely will be used as a decorative piece inside the building, once it's completed.
"The Ferrell's building was in great shape," Smith said. "It's kind of like the cherry on the sundae that they're pulling the facade off so we can see what's underneath."
None of the buildings that are being renovated were in terrible shape, Smith said, they just needed some modern updates to attract new interest.
"The structure of these buildings is very much in place," she said. "You either have some roofing materials or windows that are rotting out or you just have really dated materials that need to be upgraded."
Howell is confident the historical, yet modern, buildings will attract leasers and new downtown residents, especially Millennials moving to Idaho Falls.
"It will be successful," he said. "People are ready for it."
Current development, from groups such as 100 Proof, is just the tip of the iceberg of downtown Idaho Falls' revitalization in recent decades, Smith said.
"100 Proof is doing a ton and it's exciting to have their enthusiasm and massive investment in downtown but I think it also speaks to the success that was already here," she said.
One of downtown's anchor stores, which has consistently drawn customers to the area, is Lily's Too consignment store, Smith said.
Lily's Too has been a downtown staple for two decades. Owner Brenda Shurley said in that time she hasn't seen the level of simultaneous renovations downtown as are happening now. "Everything was at a standstill until last summer," Shurley said.
"I think it's great," she said. "We're already seeing new customers who are curious about what's happening downtown."