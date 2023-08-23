A Rexburg business owner has agreed to pay $1 million in criminal fines and faces up to two years in federal prison for selling tuning devices to allow removal of a diesel vehicle’s emissions control equipment without detection.
A Rexburg business owner has agreed to pay $1 million in criminal fines and faces up to two years in federal prison for selling "tens of thousands of tuning devices" to allow removal of a diesel vehicle’s emissions control equipment without detection.
GDP Tuning LLC and Custom Auto of Rexburg LLC, doing business as “Gorilla Performance,” as well as the companies’ owner Barry Pierce, pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to pay the fines Wednesday in federal court in Pocatello, a news release from U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said.
GDP Tuning pleaded guilty to a charging document, similar to an indictment, charging it with conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act. Gorilla Performance and Pierce pleaded guilty to a charging document charging them with violating the Clean Air Act by tampering with the monitoring device of an emissions control system of a diesel truck.
The defendants are scheduled to be sentenced by Senior U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill on Nov. 8.
The companies and Pierce sold the tuning devices and "accompanying software which, when used together, tampered with vehicles’ on-board diagnostic systems," the release said. The process of removing a vehicle’s emissions controls is commonly referred to as a “delete” and is accompanied by a “delete tune.”
Additionally, Gorilla Performance and Pierce operated a retail shop and auto repair facility in Rexburg, where customers’ trucks were deleted and tuned, the release said.
The criminal case stemmed from an investigation by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Criminal Investigation Division.
Diesel exhaust contains a variety of hazardous air pollutants. Factory-standard emissions control equipment dramatically reduces those emissions. Removing a vehicle’s emissions controls can increase nitrogen oxides more than 300 times, non-methane hydrocarbons 1,400 times, carbon monoxide 120 times and particulate matter 40 times, the release said.
“The defendants in this case purposefully violated laws that protect air quality and the overall quality of life for Idahoans, especially vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly and those who suffer from respiratory conditions,” Hurwit said in the release.
In November 2020 the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Enforcement Division released a report that said more than 500,000 diesel pickup trucks in the United States — nearly 15% of U.S. diesel trucks that were originally certified with emissions controls — have been illegally deleted.
“Nearly a decade after EPA began cracking down on illegal defeat devices that violate the Clean Air Act, there is no excuse for companies to be continuing to cheat on vehicle emissions and putting the health of the environment and our communities at risk,” said Assistant Administrator David M. Uhlmann for the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance in the release. “EPA will continue to pursue criminal charges against companies like Gorilla Diesel, which broke the law brazenly and repeatedly, until this egregious criminal activity comes to a stop once and for all.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.