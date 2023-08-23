Air pollution from vehicle exhaust pipe on road GettyImages

 Getty Images

A Rexburg business owner has agreed to pay $1 million in criminal fines and faces up to two years in federal prison for selling "tens of thousands of tuning devices" to allow removal of a diesel vehicle’s emissions control equipment without detection.

GDP Tuning LLC and Custom Auto of Rexburg LLC, doing business as “Gorilla Performance,” as well as the companies’ owner Barry Pierce, pleaded guilty to criminal charges and agreed to pay the fines Wednesday in federal court in Pocatello, a news release from U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit said.


