A new, casual, yet high-end restaurant will begin remodeling in the coming weeks in downtown Idaho Falls.
Downtown, which has become a bustling foot-traffic-centralized shopping and dining experience and will be the home to the Rib & Chop House on Memorial Drive next to Smokin’ Fins, according to Burke Moran, owner and president of Finally Restaurant Group.
According to its website, Rib & Chop House has 11 locations across Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado. It has been voted the best steakhouse in Montana and Wyoming by Business Insider, MSN, Foursquare and Thrillist.
"Every meal at Montana's Rib & Chop House in Livingston is as unique as it is savory. Don't forget to order the fried green tomatoes to complement any slab of meat on the menu," Business Insider wrote.
The Rib & Chop House offers its own twist on notable flavors such as Cajun fusion along with more traditional flavors including its take on the classic baby-back ribs. According to Yelp, the Rib & Chop is a solid 4-star restaurant with more than 450 reviews. Moreover, it focuses on taking care of its customers and the communities that support it. Moran stated, “We want to be part of the community, supporting the local schools and programs in any way possible.”
Rib & Chop House started in Livingston, Montana. With success driven in part by Yellowstone-related tourism, the restaurant has expanded with restaurants along Interstate 90 with locations in Billings and Bozeman, Montana, as well as Sheridan, Wyoming. It has also increased its footprint along the Interstate 25 and 15 corridors, targeting locations that fit their mantra of being a part of a community, rather than just serving it. “We want to be part of the community that we enter, and Idaho Falls felt like the kind of place we want to be in,” Moran stated.
Moran stated that contractors will begin construction within the month on the project and plan to have the restaurant complete sometime in February 2022. He spoke about his trip to the area where he met some other local restaurateurs and immediately felt that Idaho Falls was the right choice for them.
Those interested in the Rib & Chop House and what they have to offer are welcomed to look them up online at ribandchophouse.comand view their menu.