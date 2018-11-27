When Abbotts Variety closed in Rigby in April 2017, the city’s accessibility to fabric for quilting took a major hit. This loss led Quick Quilts Owner Ron Hedelius to expand his business and offer not only quilt making, but fabrics as well.
Established in 1998, Quick Quilts became the first long-arm quilter in Idaho. Starting out in a garage on Highway 48 east of Rigby, Ron and his wife, Fawn, expanded their operation throughout their own home, increasing it into their den and then onto their deck.
“The wall with the fabrics, on the other side is my family room,” Hedelius said. “We closed off my deck and took away my family room.”
Prior to custom quilting, Hedelius worked on the road in four states selling long-arm machines and running his sewing machine sales and service business. Despite focusing on custom quilting, Hedelius still services sewing machines at the business, as well as at the Idaho Falls Humanitarian Center once a week.
“People need sewing machines fixed, so I also repair sewing machines,” he said.
Earning his degree in fashion design from Woodbury University in Los Angeles and growing up working in their mother’s fabric store in Rigby with his sister Saundra helped Hedelius with expanding and maintaining his successful business.
Before she worked with her brother, Saundra was a buyer for Abbotts for over 30 years. This experience helped Quick Quilts with obtaining the same fabric Abbotts sold and acquire the former business’s fixtures.
“Saundra knew all the wholesalers, so it wasn’t hard to get connected,” he said.
Hedelius said what led him to take on the fabric sales side of the business was out of necessity.
“So we got together and decided that we would open up a fabric shop — we thought Rigby could use one,” Hedelius said. “I thought my quilting depended on a fabric shop and if there wasn’t one in Rigby, I’d probably lose a lot of clientele because they would go someplace else. So we decided to open our own.”
Since the business started selling fabrics in May 2017, Quick Quilts has expanded to have six employees on staff and two long-arm machines operating 6 days a week. The business makes nearly 2,000 quilts each year.
“Figure on an average of three quilts per day on each machine for five days a week,” Hedelius said.
Currently, Hedelius said they are renovating another building on the property to store their batting, but being 70-years-old now, he doesn’t anticipate any further expansion after renovations are completed.
“If we can make it for four or five more years then we might sell the business,” he said.
Hedelius expects business to continue booming, especially now that the holidays are right around the corner.
“We look forward to people coming in and seeing what we got,” he said. “My half-day—12 hours per day— will go up to about 18 hours a day.”
Quick Quilts now offers numerous different fabrics and quilting supplies as well as quilting classes taught by Saundra.
Ron and Fawn have five children and 21 grandchildren.