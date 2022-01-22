Watching a movie at the theater without popcorn?
Unthinkable.
That’s why Royal Theaters owner Kent Lott had to make a hasty trip to Salt Lake City earlier in the pandemic after he couldn’t source any popcorn from his regular suppliers.
It’s no secret that the novel coronavirus dealt a major blow to theaters, especially those owned by large chains nationwide, but running a smaller operation has given Lott — who owns the Centre Twin, Paramount theaters in Idaho Falls and the Blackfoot Movie Mill — the advantage of being nimble in an ever-changing market.
When the pandemic first hit, Lott accelerated plans to renovate the Centre Twin and Paramount while businesses were restricted from accommodating large crowds.
At the time, in early 2020, Lott was expecting increased competition from two new multiplex theaters that had announced plans to open in Idaho Falls. But while the pandemic allowed Lott to improve his Idaho Falls theaters, it also stalled plans for the multiplexes.
Aside from slowing his potential competition, the pandemic allowed Lott to gain first-run status as many larger chains are still struggling nationally. First-run refers to offering new releases in the theater the day they release, which Royal Theaters provided at the Blackfoot Movie Mill since opening, but only recently started doing at the Paramount and Centre Twin.
“The film companies have been great to work with,” Lott said. “We were always known as a discount theater, but following the remodel, they have been very interested in being in our theaters.”
The upgraded theaters and the ability to get first-run movies have helped Royal Theaters stay competitive. So, too, did its efforts to start “personal screenings” and with local schools on discount passes.
The personal screenings allowed customers to pick the movie that they want to watch from Royal Theater’s inventory during the time that crowd size was still limited.
The screenings gave families the opportunity to enjoy a movie together outside of their homes, Lott said.
The discount cards, on which Royal Theaters partnered with local school groups as fundraisers, helped bring customers to the theaters.
Combined the programs helped Lott meet his goals of “giving families the opportunity to enjoy a movie,” he said. “We love offering an affordable venue and opportunity for everyone.”
Aside from the temporary popcorn shortage and the delayed release of several blockbuster films such as “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7,” Royal Theaters’ flexibility has helped it succeed in the worst of times.
Fortunately, the supply chain issues haven’t been more widespread.
“We have been pretty fortunate,” Lott said. “For instance, Pepsi has never shorted us. They have always had what we needed.”