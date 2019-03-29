Royal Theaters, the local company that operates the Paramount and Centre Twin theaters in Idaho Falls and the Blockfoot Movie Mill, is showing Disney's live-action remake of "Dumbo" during the film's opening weekend.
It's the first time Disney has licensed Royal Theaters to show one of its movies on opening weekend, according to Royal Theaters' manager Brandon Lott.
Lott, who named the movie but not Disney when he spoke to the Post Register, said the film's "production company" has refused or ignored Royal Theaters' past requests to show its films on opening weekend.
"They haven't given us an answer, they tell us they don't want to support us," Lott said. "They said, 'We’re going to give you this one film and, if it does well, we'll let you keep playing more.'"
In the past, being snubbed from showing newly-released Disney movies likely put Royal Theaters at a competitive disadvantage to Edwards Grand Teton, the corporate-owned theater in Ammon, which is the largest movie theater in greater Idaho Falls.
"Dumbo" already raked in $2.6 million in the U.S. during its Thursday preview, according to Box Office Mojo. Disney said the movie's domestic box office earnings could be as high as $50 million by weekend's end, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Lott said "Dumbo" had a strong opening day Thursday.
"Last night we had about 70 people at the Centre theater," he said.
In a Facebook post last week, the company urged people to see "Dumbo" this weekend.
"Come support us opening weekend so we can continue to play this film (company's) films on opening weekend," the Facebook post said.
"Dumbo" is playing Saturday and Monday to Thursday at the Centre Twin theater. And it's playing Saturday to Thursday at the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
For showtimes, visit royaltheaters.com.