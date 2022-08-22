HEIM, Germany (AP) — Martin Kopf needs natural gas to run his family’s company, Zinkpower GmbH, which rustproofs steel components in western Germany.

Zinkpower’s facility outside Bonn uses gas to keep 600 tons of zinc worth $2.5 million in a molten state every day. The metal will harden otherwise, wrecking the tank where steel parts are dipped before they end up in car suspensions, buildings, solar panels and wind turbines.

Tags

Recommended for you