In this Jan. 14, 2018, file photo Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett prepares to address the media at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Ford is cutting about 7,000 white-collar jobs, which would make up 10% of its global workforce. The company has said it was undertaking a major restructuring, and on Monday, May 20, 2019, said that it will have trimmed thousands of jobs by August. In a memo to employees, Monday, Hackett said the fourth wave of the restructuring will start on Tuesday, May 21 with the majority of cuts being finished by May 24. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)