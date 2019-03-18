Sears, KMart, Payless ShoeSource, Toys "R" Us and now: Shopko.
The Idaho Falls Shopko, which avoided the ax when the company announced hundreds of closures last month, will close, along with all remaining Shopko stores.
Shopko, the nearly 60-year-old department store, attained Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January and announced the closure of 250 stores last month, while it reorganized.
The Ashwaubenon, Wisc.-based company planned to sell its remaining stores, which would remain open until a buyer was found. Shopko had 120 stores that remained open, following the initial round of closures, the Green Bay Press Gazette reported.
But the company could not find a buyer and will begin liquidating its remaining stores, all of which are expected to close by June.
"This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts," said Shopko CEO Russ Steinhorst in a news release. "We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko."
Last month, Shopko announced plans to close six Idaho stores, the Idaho State Journal reported, including stores in Chubbuck, Twin Falls, Nampa, Bonners Ferry and two stores in Boise. The Idaho Falls Shopko was not among the initial closures.
Shopko is "evaluating strategic options for its optical business," the company news release said.