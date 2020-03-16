Businesses across the country have been feeling the effects of the coronavirus. With the first case of COVID-19 in Idaho hitting Friday, the state’s businesses are taking new measures to help slow its spread.
In eastern Idaho, the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has canceled all its events through mid-April.
“The health and safety of our community is of the utmost importance. While these cancellations are disappointing, this was not a decision we came to lightly,” said CEO Chip Schwarze in a news release.
On Monday, Idaho National Laboratory announced it has recommended that its employees work from home, depending on the nature of their jobs. As of Monday afternoon, no INL employees or subcontractors had tested positive for COVID-19.
Employees whose work requires them to access facilities — including operations, production, research and security — will maintain their normal work routines for the time being, an INL news release said. By decreasing the numbers of people at work, the lab will create extra “social distancing” that will help reduce the possibility of infecting others. The lab also has implemented an increased cleaning schedule of areas frequently contacted by staff, such as doorknobs, handrails, food preparation and service areas. Buses are also being disinfected after each route, the release said.
Grand Targhee Resort, one of the area’s largest tourist destinations, has made the decision to cease operations for the remainder of the winter season. On Sunday, the resort announced that day would be its last. Lodging will remain open through Wednesday in order to allow current guests to make alternative travel plans. The airport shuttle and local shuttle will continue operating, but on a limited schedule.
“It was a hard decision to make, especially as a big employer. But we just felt it was the right thing to do for the safety and well-being of our employees and guests,” said Jennie White, director of marketing at Grand Targhee Resort.
Grocery stores have been particularly busy due to shortage concerns. WinCo Foods in Idaho Falls has changed its hours. Normally open 24 hours, it will now be closing between midnight to 6 a.m. to allow staff time to restock. Walmarts in Idaho Falls and Ammon will be closing at 11 a.m. now. Broulim’s and certain Albertsons locations will soon be changing their hours as well.
Some local businesses have begun to enact changes to their sick policies. Ball Ventures, LLC announced plans to extend paid sick leave to employees who contract COVID-19.
Business education to launch across IdahoIdaho Women’s Business Center will offer new opportunities in Bonneville and other counties as part of its Idaho Rural Growth Initiative 44x22. By 2022, the center plans to bring small business education to all 44 counties in Idaho.
“Idaho has a rich pool of entrepreneurial talent which includes those who live in rural areas, minorities, veterans, and women. Unfortunately, those are also the people who have historically been left behind in regard to small business assistance and support,” said Executive Director Diane Bevan.
The initiative will involve providing people across Idaho with small business education. The most important aspect of the initiative will be a four to six-week training workshop led by local business leaders. For information, go to idahowomen.org.
Gordmans grand openingGordmans will be opening its new Blackfoot location on March 31. The store will hold its Grand Opening Brand Bash at 9 a.m. that day with a ribbon-cutting and $1,000 donation presented to Blackfoot High School. There also will be giveaways and prizes. Gordmans is a department store brand that offers off-price items that include clothing, accessories, home décor, and furniture. The store is located at 1350 Parkway Drive, Suite 29 in Riverside Plaza in Blackfoot.
Smith’s petition continues to growA petition asking Smith’s on South Woodruff Avenue to stay open now has more than 4,700 names. Smith’s representatives have not commented on the petition. The store’s last day will be April 7.
