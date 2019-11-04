Happy Day Brands, a Boise-based company that sells all-natural breakfast and snack food, gets most of its oats from farms near Howe and Rexburg.Its Happy Day Initiative surpassed its goal of providing 100,000 meals to Idaho families. By the end of the year, Happy Day Brands hopes to reach 150,000 donated meals of oatmeal, the company’s signature product. This new number means the brand’s initiative will have fed 1,890 families across 37 Idaho communities. To carry out this goal, it partnered with The Idaho Foodbank, as well as regional food pantries.
The way the initiative works is that for every buyer’s purchase of a Happy Day Brands product, one serving of its oatmeal is donated to a local food bank near the store from which the product was purchased. These donations make up 2 percent of Happy Day Brands’ net profits.
Happy Day Brands CEO Mark Priddy was inspired to create the initiative after learning how widespread hunger was in the U.S.
“Hunger is a silent struggle for more than 40 million people across the United States, affecting 210,400 people right here in Idaho. We believe in a future where all families and children have healthy and nutritious food on their table,” Priddy said in a news release.
The company celebrated its achievement by setting an even more lofty goal. In 2020, it hopes to provide 250,000 meals. Happy Day Brands is organized as a “benefit corporation,” or B-Corp, which allows it to prioritize social and environmental goods in addition to profit.
Idahoan Foods triples market share
Idahoan Foods, the dehydrated potato brand based out of Idaho Falls, has become the top mashed potato distributor in the country.Nearly tripling its market share over the last 10 years, the brand has a 32 percent household penetration rate, according to SmartBrief’s analysis of 2019 data from IRI, a marketing research company. This rate makes Idahoan the second-highest household penetrating side dish in the “center store,” the central area of a supermarket that typically contains packaged foods, beverages and general household items.Idahoan’s “Family Sized Mashed Potatoes” also were voted by consumers as a 2019 Product of the Year by productoftheyearusa.com.
Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics recognized by insurer program
Bingham Healthcare Orthopedics received the title of Blue Distinction Center for its knee and hip replacement surgeries.
The title, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program, is meant to assist patients in finding health care centers that have been proven to deliver high rates of success within different categories when compared to national numbers.
“We are extremely proud to be recognized by Regence Blue Shield of Idaho and Blue Cross for meeting the rigorous Blue Distinction Center quality selection criteria for knee and hip replacement surgeries set by the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,” said Jake Erickson, CEO at Bingham Healthcare in a news release. “Any kind of pain from arthritis of the knee and hip can be debilitating. Our medical providers are exceptional at doing everything they can to enhance the quality of the lives our patients lead.”
Bingham Healthcare has the largest network of healthcare professionals throughout eastern Idaho, the release said. It’s main facilities, Bingham Memorial Hospital, is located in Blackfoot.
Rexburg-based online marketer taking book pre-orders
Rexburg-based online marketer Jason Weaver has released a book “FIX Marketer, The 7-Step Plan To 10X Marketing R.O.I For Local Businesses” and is taking pre-orders at fixmarketer.com/pre-order.
Idaho Falls Regional Airport opens second baggage claim
Until recently, the Idaho Falls Regional Airport could only accommodate one flight’s baggage at a time. However, on Oct. 22, the airport unveiled its newest effort to improve travelers’ experience: a second baggage claim.The addition was made public at a ribbon-cutting conducted by Mayor Rebecca Casper, the Idaho Falls City Council and airport director Rick Cloutier. Last year, a record 320,000 passengers passed through the airport, a 10 percent increase from 2017.
