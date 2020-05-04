After 30 years in the industry, Anderson Cabinet has changed its name to Blue Mountain Millwork and Cabinetry. In the last two years, the company has gone through changes that including being bought by Mountain Life Ventures LLC. All ties with the Anderson family have now ended.
Blue Mountain specializes in producing large volumes of cabinets, which includes commercial projects such as schools, church houses, apartments, hotels, multi-family units and large offices.
“Since taking over in October, I have seen our shop make many positive changes. These improvements allow us to produce an industry-leading product that meets our customers' deadlines. We will continue to improve our processes to become a leading cabinet and millwork manufacturer and build strong relationships with our customers,” said general manager Chris Newson.
Health services coach leases office
Pranaveda has leased 220 square feet of office space at 630 Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls. Pranaveda. Pranaveda is owned by Zila Hillgrove who has worked in the past as a CNA, EMT, yoga teacher and health coach. At Pranaveda, she offers health services through “personalized body/mind/spirit health-enhancing plans.” The lease was faciliated by Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial.
Attorneys host business webinar
Local attorneys from Hawley Troxell will be giving a webinar through the Chamber of Commerce entitled: “Back to Work: An Employment Laywer’s Tips for Developing a Legally Compliant Return to Work Plan.”
They will discuss “the legal risks in bringing employees back after layoffs, furloughs or telework arrangements, continuing paid leave obligations and strategies for developing employee leave policies, guidance on employee testing, medical inquiries and temperature checks, what to do if an employee tests positive for COVID-1 and what to do if employees refuse to return to work.”
The webinar will be held at noon on Tuesday via Zoom. Learn more at idahofallschamber.com.
Doughnut bakers open food truck
A new food truck has opened in Idaho Falls. Sugared Moose Mini Donuts specializes in flavored mini doughnuts. Formerly selling their baked goods at the Idaho Falls’ farmer’s market, owners Cort and Katelyn Pincock have expanded into a food truck and catering. Sugared Moose Mini Donuts sells multiple toppings for their doughnuts including chocolate, raspberry and Oreo crumble. Each week, they add a new “special of the week.” Customers can also buy specialty flavored sodas and hot chocolate.
The food truck is located in the East Idaho Aquarium parking lot at 570 E. Anderson St. It is open four days a week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
Snake River Animal Shelter hits campaign goal
Idaho Gives 2020 raised $13,000 for Snake River Animal Shelter this year. Proceeds from this year’s campaign will go toward the medical needs of the shelter animals.
Idaho Gives is a program of the Idaho Nonprofit Center “designed to bring the state together, raising money and awareness for Idaho nonprofits.” The campaign continue until Thursday.
Those looking to donate to Snake River Animal Shelter’s Idaho Gives campaign can do so at idahogives.org/organizations/snake-river-animal-shelter.
Submit news
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.