The Associated Press reports that shares in the company that owns the Regal, Cineworld and Picturehouse movie theaters fell as much as 58% after it said it will temporarily close the venues because delays to the latest James Bond film left it with few blockbusters to attract customers during the pandemic.
Regal operates the Edwards Grand Teton theater in Idaho Falls.
Cineworld Group Plc said Monday that 536 Regal cinemas in the U.S. and 127 Cineworld and Picturehouse venues in the U.K. would close on Thursday. Some 45,000 employees are affected, AP reported.
The company has high debts and is, like the wider industry, struggling with the effects of the pandemic, AP reported. It said that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, “studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films.”
“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets — including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theaters and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry, Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Cineworld, told the AP.
Broulim’s pharmacies offer medication compoundingBroulim’s Fresh Foods pharmacies will add medication compounding to its list of services with in-store compounding laboratories and compounding staff.
According to a Broulim’s press release, “compounding is the process of combining, mixing, or altering ingredients to create a medication tailored to the needs of an individual patient.” Some of Broulim’s new compounding services include hormone replacement therapy, pain management, pediatrics, dental, pet medication, dermatology, podiatry and sports medicine.
Broulim’s branches with compounding pharmacies are 17th Street in Ammon, Broadway in Idaho Falls as well as Driggs, Montpelier, Rexburg, Rigby, Saint Anthony, Shelley, Soda Springs, and Afton, Wyo.
Virtual business conference airing soonThe Age of Agility conference will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Presented by Idaho Business for Education and the Workforce Development Council, it will be a “virtual event where business, education and policy leaders from across the state will share insight on how to keep Idaho’s workforce thriving in the future.” Gov. Brad Little will be the keynote speaker.
The event will be streamed live at facebook.com/IdahoWDC and you can register in advance at wdc.idaho.gov/ageofagility/
Insurance company opens branch in Idaho FallsThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for SelectHealth at 4 p.m. today. The event will take place at SelectHealth’s new office located at 348 Memorial Drive. SelectHealth is a nonprofit health care plan that serves more than 900,000 members across Utah, Idaho and Nevada, according to its website. The company is integrated with Intermountain Healthcare and partners with St. Luke’s Health System.
