The Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors honored a Realtor and an affiliate member for their outstanding dedication to the local industry at the association’s annual Christmas party.
Chris Pelkola Lee, of simpLEE HOME, was selected as the association’s 2018 Realtor of the Year. Stephanie Hay, of Idaho Central Credit Union, was named the association’s 2018 Affiliate of the Year.
The Realtor of the Year award recognizes “those who have served not only the real estate profession but also their communities,” an association news release said. Qualifications considered include business and educational accomplishments and local board activities and civic activities.
The Affiliate of the Year recognition spotlights affiliate members who have “gone above and beyond in service to the organization,” the release said. Nominees are recommended as having expended time and effort “in furthering principles of good real estate practices among real estate licensees, press and general public,” the release said.
For information, go to gifar.org.