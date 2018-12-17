A new AAA Service Center, which offers insurance and travel packages, opened Monday in Idaho Falls.
The office houses a worldwide travel agent, an insurance agent and insurance representative, who will answer questions about insurance.
The Service Center offers the majority of AAA’s product offerings, including memberships, property and life insurance and travel packages.
It’s the fifth AAA office in Idaho and the second in eastern Idaho, according to AAA Idaho’s public affairs director Matthew Conde.
In the 1990s, there was an Idaho Falls AAA but, while an office in Pocatello — which opened around the same time — remains open today, the Idaho Falls office closed.
“We’re excited to come back to the area,” Conde said. “We did a lot of market research and we realized the opportunity was too good to pass up.”
Conde said AAA Idaho’s new Idaho Falls office is a response to recent economic growth in the area.
“We’ve researched (the Idaho Falls market) over the last year,” he said. “We’re pleased to be a part of the growth that’s happening here and looking forward to being a part of it for many years to come. It’s a long time coming.”
The office, located at 3418 S. 25th East, opened Monday with full services. There will be a ceremonial grand opening in the spring, Conde said.
SBDC offering Elevating Your Business course at CEI
The Small Business Development Center of Idaho is offering a seven-course Elevating Your Business class, starting Jan. 23, at the College of Eastern Idaho.
Small Business Development Center members, including Bryan Magleby of the Idaho Innovation Center, will teach the course, which will cover sales/marketing, financial management, business planning and modeling, growth strategies, leadership and business communication.
Course tuition is $199 and no books or supplies are needed. Discounts are offered for Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and Idaho Innovation Center members.
Class times are from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday between Jan. 23 and March 6.
To register, visit ceiworkforce.augusoft.net. For information, call 208-523-1026.
Registration closes at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 23.
Idaho Falls Advertising Federation to host auction
The Idaho Falls Advertising Federation, a club of local advertising and marketing professionals, will host Thursday a media and goods auction, called Let’s FlaMingle, at A Street Soup Market in downtown Idaho Falls.
Proceeds of the auction will benefit Idaho State University and Brigham Young University-Idaho student advertising competition teams.
The auction will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday at A Street Soup Market at 445 A Street. Tickets will be available at the door.
For information about donations or attendance, contact Chanelle Minor at chanelleminor@gmail.com or Adam Bostrom at abostrom@alphagraphics.com.
Sisters open Creative Wood-N-Things in Ammon
Sisters Courtney Dowton and Jessica Darrah have opened Creative Wood-N-Things at 1748 Cabellaro Drive in Ammon.
The artisan shop held its grand opening Saturday. It carries handcrafted items from a variety of local artisans. Items range from from woodworking and engraved signs to clothing and bath and body items, etc.
The shop also will offer weekly DIY classes for signs and home decor. According to its Facebook page, open classes start Thursday and run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekly. The business also has an Etsy shop at bit.ly/Creativewoodnthings.
