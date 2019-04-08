When Deanna and Dean Ockerman bought a dairy and horse barn on First Street in Idaho Falls it was just that: a barn.
Nearly three years later it’s The Barn on 1st, a wedding and event space, and it has already hosted several events since renovations were completed in January.
Deanna Ockerman had been hosting weddings — primarily in churches — for five years when she and her husband bought the barn. By then she was tired of hauling and storing all the things that go into a wedding.
She drove by the barn, located at 3934 First St., and saw a chance to settle down with her business.
“It looked like a good opportunity,” Ockerman said. “We thought it would be a good place for weddings and other events.”
For about two-and-a-half years the Ockermans have been renovating the barn, from cleaning out manure to raising the sagging ceiling.
“We pretty much rebuilt it from the inside,” Ockerman said.
Now, the barn can hold an event with up to 190 people. It has bride and groom dressing rooms, each with its own bathroom. And it’s ADA-compliant, with a lift to the second floor.
“It’s beautiful and we have the parking,” Ockerman said. “It’s a building that’s got history. A lot of people are interested in barns right now — hopefully, they will be forever. It’s big enough for most weddings and quinceañeras and things like that.”
Ockerman said most of her clients have been locals so far but she hopes The Barn on 1st’s reach will expand.
“We’d like it to be kind of a destination place,” she said.
Weekday events at the barn cost $100 per hour. Weekday weddings cost $1,000 for the entire day.
Weekend events are $1,400 for the entire day.
To host an event at The Barn on 1st, call Ockerman at 208-521-6907.
H.davis salon opens new location
H.davis, a nearly decade-old Idaho Falls salon, has opened a new location on East 17th Street.
The new location, which features a “industrial chic” design, is more than 2,000 square feet larger than the old salon. The additional space has allowed the salon to hire more stylists and offer additional services.
H.davis now offers pedicures, manicures, lashes, facials and waxing in addition to hair styling.
“We were growing so much and running out of places for people to sit,” said owner Niki Young in a news release. “We had potential to serve more clients, but we just didn’t have the room.”
The new location, at 3544 E. 17th St., is now open. H.davis can be reached at 208-523-1208.
Collectible coin scavenger hunt coming to eastern Idaho
Keep a close eye on your change this month. You may unknowingly receive a collectible rare coin.
From April 21 to April 27, coin dealers across the country will celebrate National Coin Week with the Great American Coin Hunt, sponsored by the American Numismatic Association.
Hundreds of rare coin dealers will be putting into circulation collectible coins, some 100 years old.
“There will be tens of thousands of old coins, from century-old Indian Head and early Lincoln cents to vintage silver dimes and quarters, as well as older paper money going into circulation nationwide,” said Rob Oberth, coordinator of the Great American Coin Hunt, in a news release.
Kevin Josephson, owner of Infinity Coins in downtown Idaho Falls and a coin collector, will be participating in the Great American Coin Hunt.
Among the items Josephson will be spending as pocket change in the Idaho Falls and surrounding area are: Indian head cents, wheat cents, steel cents, buffalo nickels, silver dimes, quarters and halves, Eisenhower dollars and presidential dollars.
“The designs, denominations and metallic content of coins tell us a great deal about civilizations, past and present, such as famous and not-so-famous political and historical figures, important events and landmarks,” Josephson said in the release.
