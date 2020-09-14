Ammon named Idaho’s healthiest housing market
SmartAsset has released its list of 2020’s healthiest housing markets and Ammon has come out on top in Idaho. The financial advice website considered several factors to determine the healthiness of a housing market. The four factors included stability, affordability, fluidity and risk of loss. The study specifically looked at these factors between 2019 to 2020.
“A healthy housing market is both stable and affordable. Homeowners in a healthy market should easily be able to sell their homes, with a low risk of losing money over the long run,” the study stated.
The study calculated stability by looking at “the number of years people remain in their homes and the percentage of homeowners with negative equity.” It determined risk by finding the percentage of homes that decreased in value. To find fluidity, SmartAsset looked at how long homes for sale sat on the market. Risk of loss is “the monthly cost of owning a home as a percentage of household income in each city.”
In Ammon, residents reported spending an average of 17.4 years in their homes. A total of 11.9% of Ammon households reported negative equity and 12.1% decreased in value. In 2020, Ammon homes for sale have spent 67.2 days on the market. Ammon residents spent an average of 17.1% of their income on home costs.
The data was collected from the United States Census Bureau 5-Year American Community Survey and Zillow.
Ashley Curry, a home buyer specialist with Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, was not surprised to learn of Ammon’s top ranking.
“It’s a hot market right now. … Ammon is more ‘new build’ and has more new houses and those tend to go quickly,” Curry said.
Other communities in eastern Idaho also made the list of Idaho’s healthiest housing markets. Idaho Falls was listed at number five and Pocatello was ninth.
Eastern Idaho company partners with global telecommunications companyBig Dog Satellite & Solar has formed a new partnership with telecommunication company Wildix to upgrade its communication system. The upgrade is meant to assist its employees who are now working from home due to the pandemic. Big Dog, with locations in Pocatello and Idaho Falls, is a provider of internet, television and solar energy systems. With so many of its employees transitioning to working remotely, the company found its current system unreliable. Wildix ended up creating an entirely new system to solve Big Dog’s problems. Now, Wildix is hoping Big Dog will serve as a case study for future companies looking to upgrade their communication systems during the pandemic.
“It highlights the important role of technologies in ensuring productivity and continued communications — especially during these uncertain times,” said Jaya Adkins, Wildix account executive, in a press release.
Chamber hosts lunch with LittleGov. Brad Little will be headed to the WestBank Convention Center, 525 River Parkway, on Wednesday to discuss how businesses in eastern Idaho have been doing and how they can be helped. The event runs from 1-2 p.m. Individual tickets are being sold at $30 for Chamber members and $45 for non-members. Businesses can also sponsor a table of five. Sponsors will get their logo displayed as a table centerpiece and their name will be included in a PowerPoint presentation.
Those interested can learn more at idahofallschamber.com/event/business-lunch-with-governor-little.
Advertising agency to host tourMCS Advertising, 413 B Street, will hold its first agency tour from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at its downtown office. The event will include business card raffles and finger foods. The tour will be part of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event.
Hobby Lobby raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17Arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby, which operates a store at Sandcreek Commons in Ammon, announced Monday that it is raising its minimum full-time hourly wage to $17 effective Oct. 1.
Hobby Lobby currently operates 923 retail stores in 46 states.
