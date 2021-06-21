It’s the best of Idaho Falls
You’ve been waiting three long months, and the results are finally in. Winners of the Post Register 2021 Best Of contest will be announced live on June 29 and then presented in both print and digital formats to be published on June 30.
The Post Register received over 19,000 nominations from readers for their favorite businesses in east Idaho and then earned over 80,000 votes. The ballots have been tabulated, and this year’s event promises new surprises and familiar names.
Winners will be announced at a special reveal party at The Waterfront at Snake River Landing on June 29. Admission is free, but tickets are required. To get tickets, visit http://bit.ly/PRChoice2021. The event will also be streamed live on the Post Register’s Facebook page.
And remember, if you would like to receive a free promotion kit to learn more about promoting your business, contact Donna at dnims@postregister.com.
Zions Bank invites the public to nominate homes for Paint-A-Thon Service projects
Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual Paint-a-Thon service project.
Celebrating 30 years of the Paint-a-Thon, this project benefits low-income elderly, disabled and veteran residents in communities across Utah and Idaho. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches. This year, the public is invited to nominate up to 20 of the 41 homes employees will scrape, paint and landscape.
To qualify for consideration, homeowners must meet federal Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines, detailed on Zions Bank’s website, Zionsbank.com/paintathon — which includes the link to the nomination form. Nominations are due by July 15.
In addition to painting, Zions employees will provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank.
Launched in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front. Over the past 30 years, Zions Bank employees have put aside summer pastimes for a week each year — volunteering in the evenings after work and on Saturday — to paint more than 1,000 homes throughout Idaho and Utah. Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1 million toward beautifying homes in the two states.
Ribbon cutting for Eagle Rock Gallery; new date July 1
The ribbon-cutting at Eagle Rock Gallery has been moved to July 1 starting at 4:45 p.m. Please come and join the folks at Eagle Rock Gallery who have amazing pieces that recognize and honor the incredible environmental cradle of the Greater Yellowstone Region through photography, sculpture, paintings and more.
According to its website, the Eagle Rock Gallery recently moved to its new location this spring at 315 River Parkway just next to Jalisco’s Restaurant along the River Walk by the falls. The new location is spacious and central to “hotel row.” The gallery will continue to host top artists from the area, as well as artists from across the country. The gallery is owned by Kathi Cheyenne and Gary Jensen. Kathi is a fine art photographer who has been included in exhibitions ranked in the nation’s top five and who has shown in other galleries and numerous national juried shows.