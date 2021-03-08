Another retail shop closes in the Grand Teton Mall
Christopher & Banks has closed in the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls.
The shop is a women’s specialty retailer focused on baby boomer customers looking for stylish, comfortable clothing, according to its web site.
While its retail stores have closed, the company will continue to offer its products online at christopherandbanks.com.
Meanwhile at the Idaho Falls mall, Macy’s, a mall anchor, continues to discount its department store goods until it also will close this spring. And the 70,000- square-foot space occupied by anchor Sears until last year has been sold to Building Hope, a nonprofit that helps fund charter schools.
Work is under way to convert the property into the Alturus Preparatory School, a sixth- through 10th-grade charter school that will open there for fall classes. Building Hope will lease the space to the Alturus school for five years until the school can take over the property, according to a news release.
Ethics group recognizes EIRMC’s parent company
HCA Healthcare has been recognized by Ethisphere for commitment to business integrity as one of the world’s most ethical companies.
HCA Healthcare is the parent company of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, one of five hospitals in HCA’s Mountain Division.
To earn the honor, the company ranked high in ethics and compliance, its culture of ethics, corporate citizenship and leadership and reputation. The listing is made annually, according to the Ethisphere website.
Ribbon cutting scheduled for Play It Again Sports
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon cutting this month for Play It Again Sports.
The event will be held from noon to 1 p.m. March 20 at the store at 557 S. Woodruff Ave. in Idaho Falls.
The franchise store has been operating for several years in Idaho Falls at different locations, moving most recently about two years ago to the current Woodruff location. It recently came under new ownership. New owner Barry Paxman said the business was closed briefly for inventory purposes and may be closed again for a couple of days for painting.
The company buys, sells and trades used sporting goods and exercise equipment. Paxman said the focus of the store now is to build inventory in time for the grand opening.
Commercial real estate transactions
HBH Investments purchased 8,600 square feet of office space located on Hoopes Avenue in Idaho Falls, a TOK Commercial news release said. Chip Langerak of Arthur Berry represented the buyer. Dustin Mortimer of TOK Commercial represented the seller.
