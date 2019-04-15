Ever wanted to test your ax-throwing skills?
On Target Axe Throwing, located at 250 S. Woodruff Ave., is now open in Idaho Falls.
Ax-throwing is a growing date night or corporate event activity that has made its way to eastern Idaho. Heber Hatchets Axe Throwing has two local locations, one in Pocatello and one in Rexburg.
On Target is the third business in eastern Idaho dedicated to just ax-throwing.
Zack Lindsay is co-owner of On Target Axe Throwing. Lindsay, a Utah native, said he noticed almost a dozen ax-throwing businesses in Salt Lake City and figured it was time to bring the emerging entertainment business north.
“It’s kind of an upcoming thing,” Lindsay said. “When I realized Idaho Falls didn’t have one I wanted to bring it to Idaho Falls.”
On Target opened for business April 12. Without much advertising, the business had a busy opening weekend, Lindsay said.
“We did pretty good actually,” he said. “It was kind of an exciting weekend.”
One might think of ax-throwing as comparable to a gun range, but Lindsay said it’s more like bowling. Similar to bowling, the venue consists of 14 lanes with targets at the end. Each lane can hold about five throwers, and the venue can hold up to 100 customers at one time.
“It’s mainly entertainment,” Lindsay said. “A typical customer is going to make a reservation for a larger group or walk in if they have a smaller group. We’ll have them fill out a waiver, go through safety rules, and we’ll teach them how to throw. It takes everyone a little bit to dial in their throw.”
On Target eventually will introduce competitive leagues and tournaments.
It’s an activity for both small and large groups, Lindsay said.
“We get a wide range of different people,” he said. “We get a lot of dates. It was really fun for them because girls or guys aren’t any better than the other. It’s really for everybody, which is fun. Some people like the challenge of getting good at it.”
On Target gives incentives to larger groups. A group of one to three people costs $15 per person hourly. A group of four to seven people costs $12 per person. And a group of eight or more people costs $10 per person.
Large groups (more than 12 people) can rent the entire venue, outside of normal business hours, at regular prices. The activity can be good for business team-building exercises, Lindsay said.
On Target’s hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
To make a reservation, call 208-497-0772.
Adams Publishing Group to host health care summit
The fifth annual Idaho Healthcare Summit will be held May 21 to May 22 at the Boise Center.
Health care author, consultant and futurist Ian Morrison will be the keynote speaker. He will discuss the needs of the health care system to change quickly in today’s dynamic environment.
Other speakers include Idaho Gov. Brad Little; House Speaker Scott Bedke, who will discuss the Medicaid “sideboards” issue and other health care-related policies; Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen; and Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron.
Speakers will discuss social determinants of healthcare, solving rural health care issues, value-based contracting and health trends among millennials.
The conference is produced by APG-Signature Events, a division of Adams Publishing Group, owner of 11 Idaho newspapers from Nampa to Driggs, including the Post Register.
Regular price tickets, available through May 17, are $199. Late registration tickets, purchased after May 17, are $219.
There will be a live-stream of the event at Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus. Live-stream tickets are $49.
For information and to register, visit www.idahohealthcaresummit.com. To inquire about sponsorships or exhibit booths, contact Roger Plothow at rplothow@postregister.com.
International Isotopes to manufacture new cancer treatment drug
International Isotopes, the Idaho Falls-based nuclear medicine company, has signed a manufacturing and supply agreement with Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
International Isotopes will provide contract manufacturing services for AZEDRA, a first-of-its-kind, U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved, cancer treatment drug.
AZEDRA will treat patients, 12 years and older, with iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma, who require systemic anticancer therapy, according to a International Isotopes news release.
Iobenguane scans are a “procedure used to find neuroendocrine tumors, such as neuroblastomas and pheochromocytomas. A small amount of a substance called radioactive iobenguane is injected into a vein and travels through the bloodstream. Neuroendocrine tumor cells take up the radioactive iobenguane and are detected by a scanner,” according to the National Institutes of Health’s National Cancer Institute.
“We are very pleased to have an opportunity to enter into this manufacturing and supply agreement with Progenics,” said Steve Laflin, International Isotopes president and CEO, in the release. “Contract manufacturing for Progenics builds upon our license qualifications and experience in handling iodine-131 and helps further broaden our customer base and technical experience.”
Founded in 1996, International Isotopes manufactures nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards and a variety of cobalt-60 and cancer therapy products. Its products are used to diagnose and treat cancer and other diseases.
International Isotopes posted in 2018 a 40 percent revenue growth.
