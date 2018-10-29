The Bank of Idaho raised $25,240 for the College of Eastern Idaho Education Endowment at its annual golf tournament in June.
Bank of Idaho President and CEO Jeff Newgard and members of the bank’s governing board presented the check to local politicians and higher education officials last week at a ceremony held in the Bank of Idaho’s downtown office.
The golf tournament, “Swing for the Green,” was held at the Idaho Falls Country Club. Participants more than doubled the amount raised last year, according to a news release.
“Our thanks goes out to the many wonderful and generous sponsors who stepped up and donated their time and money,” said Jarod Phillips, Bank of Idaho’s vice president of market development and “Swing for the Green” organizer, in the release.
Newgard said the endowment will fund a scholarship for local students.
“We understand the ripple effect on our local small business economy of having a trained and ready workforce graduating, that are also more likely to continue living in the community,” he said.
Walsh Engineering named Small Business of the Month
Walsh Engineering Services, an Idaho Falls-based engineering firm that works with government and commercial clients, was named Small Business of the Month for October by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
The award honors small businesses and entrepreneurs across the country. Walsh Engineering was nominated by U.S. Sen. Jim Risch and it will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate, according to a news release.
Founded by Stephanie Walsh in 2005, Walsh Engineering has contracted with Idaho National Laboratory, the Department of Energy and the State of Idaho Department of Public Works.
“Since its founding, Stephanie Walsh has grown the company from a small group of dedicated engineers and designer-drafters, to a full-service engineering and architecture firm,” Risch said in the release. “She is an outstanding example of Idaho’s unique entrepreneurial spirit and is an inspiration to women entrepreneurs across the great state of Idaho.”
Risch added, “During National Women’s Small Business Month, I am pleased to honor a great woman-owned small business in Walsh Engineering.”
Building permit filed for Holiday Inn and Suites at Jackson Hole Junction
A new Holiday Inn and Suites could be coming to Jackson Hole Junction, a 42.5-acre development near the Interstate-15 and Sunnyside Road.
A building permit application for a Holiday Inn and Suites was filed with the city of Idaho Falls on Oct. 17.
The permit, filed by Process Architecture of Missoula, Mont., is for a 91,330-square-foot building, valued at $13,128,688.
Submit News
Submit business news and story suggestions by emailing news@postregister.com.
The Shoptalk column reports on business trends, acquisitions, contracts, openings and relocations.
People in Business features news of promotions, certifications, awards and management-level hires.
The Post Register accepts headshot photographs of people in business so long as those photos are of publishable quality. Emailed photos should be attached as jpegs and should be large format of at least several hundred kilobytes (k) in size.