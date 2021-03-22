Basic American Foods plan COVID vaccination clinics for workers
Basic American Foods planned to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics for employees at each of its eastern Idaho facilities.
The company describes the move as a major milestone in its mission to ensure the health of its employees and do its part to contribute to the well-being of the community at large. Clinics will be held on-site.
“At BAF, our top priority is always the health and safety of our employees. We are excited to offer our team a convenient way to get vaccinated and safely get our facilities to herd immunity as soon as possible,” says Bryan Reese, president and CEO.
A cash payment also is part of the vaccination incentive effort.
“The medical evidence is much clearer now that the vaccine is safe and effective. I got vaccinated as soon as I could and am excited for the people I work with at BAF to have that same opportunity now,” says Shawna Reynolds, director of BAF’s onsite employee clinic in Blackfoot.
The food processing company also has tried to ensure workers have personal protective equipment, that enhanced sanitation measures are accomplished and that nonessential visitors and excessive travel are limited.
A dedicated team monitors the evolving situation day-to-day, adjusts policies and responses as necessary, and has established an escalation protocol if issues arise in the facilities, the company says in a news release.
“COVID-19 vaccinations are one of the strongest tools we can use to fight this pandemic together,” says Shaun Young, chief supply chain officer.
Chicken sandwich franchise opens in Ammon’s Hillcrest Plaza
The Dallas-based Super Chix restaurant has opened its doors in Ammon.
The franchised casual dining spot features a variety of chicken sandwiches cooked on site from fresh chicken, salads and frozen custards.
It is the first franchise to open in Idaho. Super Chix already are open at several Utah locations and in Bozeman, Mont., according to the company’s website.
The company opened earlier than anticipated and already has held its grand opening, its Facebook page showed. It is located at 2671 E Sunnyside Road.
Melaleuca makes top 100 list of Forbes Best Midsized Employers
Idaho Falls-based Melaleuca has been named No. 100 in a ranking of the Best Midsized Employers in the U.S.
Founded in 1985, the company has 4,000 employees and well-recognized employee bonus system that rewards company loyalty. Frank VanderSloot is the company CEO.
According to Forbes, the company also made its list of Best Employers by State in 2020.
In the wake of the global pandemic, midsized businesses navigated countless challenges, Forbes said on its website. “The companies on our list . . . have risen to the occasion, adapting in ways that benefit both customers and employees.”
