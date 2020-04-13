The Behavioral Health Center at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center has increased its inpatient acute care beds by 39% after completely a yearlong renovation to provide more room. The adult acute program increased its beds from 28 to 37, while the adolescent program increased its beds from 17 to 25.
The Behavioral Health Center is a psychiatric branch of EIRMC that provides mental health services.
Besides increasing access to behavioral health, hospital officials also sought to improve the safety and aesthetics of the Behavioral Health Center through this renovation. Improvements included “new doors and frames for patient rooms, safer and brighter LED lights, renovation of all nurse stations, and removal of alcoves in patient hallways for improved line of sight.”
“As the population of our region grows, so has the need for increased access to behavioral healthcare. The increase in beds allows BHC to care for more patients in need of emergent behavioral healthcare and to keep people closer to their home and support system,” a hospital news release said.
Internet company creates free hot spotsTo ensure communities have access to communications and information during this pandemic, Silver Star Communications has set up free Wi-Fi hot spots across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming. The hot spots are placed in outdoor locations so users could maintain social distancing while using the internet either outside or from their cars.
The Idaho Falls hot spot is located at 890 Oxford Drive. A map of all locations can be found at silverstar.com/helping-keep-you-connected.
Chamber of Commerce spotlights businessesThe Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce has begun creating videos to highlight businesses that are still offering services throughout the pandemic. Love at First Bite was the first to be featured last week. These videos are posted on various social media sites.
Those looking to their business featured can email marketing@idahofallschamber.com.
Downtown Development Corporation begins support seriesThe Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation has begun a series of events to support local businesses. On Friday, it launched an event that encouraged Idaho Falls residents to buy a gift card or gift certificate from local businesses online or over the phone. Then, buyers can post where they bought it from on the event’s Facebook page, and they will be entered to win a $20 downtown gift certificate.
The event’s Facebook page can be found here.
